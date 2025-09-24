Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drone Strike Hits Medical Facility In Kherson, Injuring Three Staff Members

Russian Drone Strike Hits Medical Facility In Kherson, Injuring Three Staff Members


2025-09-24 03:11:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“At approximately 14:00, Russian troops launched a drone strike on one of Kherson's medical institutions,” the statement reads.

As noted, three healthcare workers were injured in the attack: a 49-year-old woman and two men aged 45 and 67. They sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. Medical assistance was provided, and all three were released for outpatient treatment.

Read also: Married couple injured in Beryslav due to drone attack and mine explosion

According to the Kherson City Military Administration, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone onto the grounds of a municipal medical facility in the city's Dniprovskyi district.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces also struck Kherson's historic district overnight, causing fires at the impact sites.

Illustrative photo

