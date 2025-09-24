Russian Drone Strike Hits Medical Facility In Kherson, Injuring Three Staff Members

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“At approximately 14:00, Russian troops launched a drone strike on one of Kherson's medical institutions,” the statement reads.

As noted, three healthcare workers were injured in the attack: a 49-year-old woman and two men aged 45 and 67. They sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. Medical assistance was provided, and all three were released for outpatient treatment.

According to the Kherson City Military Administration, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone onto the grounds of a municipal medical facility in the city's Dniprovskyi district.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces also struck Kherson's historic district overnight, causing fires at the impact sites.

