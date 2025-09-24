France Urges Tehran To Allow Full IAEA Access And Resume Nuclear Negotiations

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)French President Emmanuel Macron met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Trend reports.

Macron called for the immediate release of Cécile Kohler, Jacques Paris, and Lennart Monterlos, whom he described as“state hostages arbitrarily detained in Iran under inhumane conditions.” He stressed that“France never abandons its children.”

Turning to Iran's nuclear program, the French president reaffirmed France's uncompromising stance that Tehran must never acquire nuclear weapons.

“In light of Iran's failure to comply with its nuclear obligations, together with Germany and the United Kingdom, we have decided to trigger the Snapback mechanism, allowing sanctions to be reimposed on Iran,” Macron wrote on his page on X.

During the meeting, Macron outlined three non-negotiable demands: full access for IAEA inspectors in Iran, transparency regarding enriched material stockpiles, and the immediate resumption of negotiations.

While underscoring the urgency of the moment, Macron said an agreement remains possible, but only if Iran acts swiftly:“Only a few hours are left. It is up to Iran to respond to the legitimate conditions we have set - for the security of the region and the stability of the world.”