Yaxing Valve Introduces Advanced Flanged Butterfly Valves For Industrial Applications: A Comprehensive Solution For Flow Control And System Efficiency

Yaxing Valve, a leading manufacturer of industrial valves, is proud to announce the launch of its latest line of Flanged Butterfly Valves. These valves are engineered to provide reliable flow control in various industrial pipeline systems, offering enhanced performance and durability.

Product Overview

The Flanged Butterfly Valve is a type of rotary valve known for its compact structure, reliable sealing, and easy operation. It controls the flow of media by rotating a disc-shaped valve plate around a vertical axis. Both ends are connected using standard flanges, making installation convenient. This butterfly valve flange type is widely used in various industrial pipeline systems.

Key Features



Versatile Sealing Options : Yaxing's Flanged Butterfly Valves offer both soft-seated and metal-seated designs to cater to different operational requirements. Soft-seated valves are ideal for low to medium pressure applications, providing excellent sealing with materials like EPDM or PTFE. Metal-seated valves are designed for high-temperature and high-pressure environments, suitable for harsh industrial conditions.



Multiple Actuation Methods : The valves can be operated manually, electrically, pneumatically, or hydraulically, offering flexibility to suit various automation needs. Manual operation is cost-effective for low-frequency operations, while electric and pneumatic actuators are ideal for automated flow control. Hydraulic actuators are suitable for high-force environments where fluid actuation is preferred.

Robust Structural Design : Yaxing's Flanged Butterfly Valves come in different structural designs, including centerline (wafer-type), double offset, and triple offset configurations. The double and triple offset designs reduce wear on sealing surfaces, enhancing lifespan and providing metal-to-metal sealing, making them perfect for extreme pressure and temperature conditions.



Technical Specifications



Size Range : DN50 to DN2000

Pressure Ratings : PN6, PN10, PN16, PN25

Temperature Range : -20°C to +450°C (depending on the sealing material)

Materials :



Body : Cast iron, ductile iron, carbon steel, stainless steel, etc.



Disc : Ductile iron, stainless steel, etc.

Seat : EPDM, PTFE, metal sealing ring, etc. Connection Standards : ANSI, DIN, JIS, GB



Applications

Yaxing's Flanged Butterfly Valves are suitable for a wide range of industrial applications, including:



Water Treatment : Ensuring efficient flow control in water purification processes.

HVAC Systems : Regulating airflow in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Chemical Processing : Managing the flow of chemicals in manufacturing processes.

Oil and Gas : Controlling the flow of oil and gas in pipelines. Food and Beverage : Maintaining hygiene and safety in food processing lines.



About Yaxing Valve

Founded in 2003, Yaxing Valve is a professional industrial valve manufacturer located in Botou Industrial Zone, Cangzhou City, Hebei Province, China. The company specializes in the design and manufacturing of high-quality cast iron water valves and accessories. With over 20 years of production experience, Yaxing Valve occupies an area of 20,000 square meters and has 100 sets of advanced production equipment, with a production capacity of 8,000 tons. The company's product range includes various series such as gate valves, butterfly valves, check valves, filters, hydraulic control valves, HVAC balancing valves, air release valves, rubber expansion joints, stainless steel expansion joints, and fittings.