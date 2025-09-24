Lubricants Market Business Growth, Development Factors, Current And Future Trends By 2025 Expert Review

MENAFN - GetNews) The lubricants market outlook for 2025 reflects steady growth, supported by demand across automotive, industrial, and marine sectors. Key players such as Exxon Mobil, Shell, BP, Chevron, PetroChina, TotalEnergies, ENEOS, and Sinopec continue to drive innovation, sustainability, and global supply chains, ensuring competitive positioning in an evolving energy and mobility landscape.

The lubricants market is estimated to grow from USD 173.5 billion in 2024 to USD 178.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. The report calculates market size, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, cost structure, and lubricants market outlook , focusing on revenue from report sales and technology applications across segments, supported by extensive market data tables. The global lubricants market is expected to increase highly in the coming years due to a number of factors. A major driver for growth in the market is increasing demand for high-performance engines in the automotive and industrial sectors. The expanding marine industry, and the limitations of electric vehicles are other factors that are driving the lubricant market. Furthermore, a growing global population along with industrialization and urbanization is creating an increasing demand for lubricants in all sorts of applications, such as transportation, manufacturing, and agriculture.

Global Lubricants Market Outlook Dynamics

Driver – Increased supply of Group II & III base oils:

Rising supply of high-quality Group II & III base oils is boosting lubricant formulations with better stability, viscosity, and lower emissions. Expanding refinery capacities, especially in Asia Pacific and the Middle East, are enabling advanced lubricants for modern automotive and construction engines.

Restraint – EV adoption:

The growing shift to electric vehicles is reducing lubricant demand, as EVs need fewer engine oils and fluids. Supported by incentives, regulations, and consumer push for sustainability, electrification is reshaping the lubricant industry and compelling new product development.

Opportunity – Bio-based lubricants:

Demand for bio-based lubricants is rising due to their biodegradable nature and lower environmental impact. Widely used in agriculture, marine, and industrial machinery, they present strong growth potential for eco-conscious manufacturers.

Challenge – Raw material price volatility:

Fluctuating crude oil and chemical prices increase production costs and disrupt supply chains, forcing manufacturers to adopt strategic sourcing and cost-effective solutions.

Transportation was the largest end-use industry in the overall lubricants market in terms of value, in 2023.

Transportation is one of the major end-user applications that occupies the leading spot globally in the lubricants industry due to high consumption of these chemicals for use in both on-shore and off-shore vehicles, mainly involving high amounts of lubricating greases. Engine oil is responsible for the smooth, safe and efficient running, extending their lifetime, avoiding excessive heat generation, reduction in wear, and lessened friction of vehicles while, of course, rising auto-productions, which fuels its market. Besides, new high technologies of lubricants are also encouraging performance enhancement across different transport modes.

Europe is estimated to be the second-largest market for the lubricants market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Lubricant market in Europe is the second largest market with a strong automotive sector, advanced manufacturing and high demand for high-performance lubricants. Strict environmental regulations and the pursuit of fuel efficiency characterize the region. The most important sectors being automotive, aerospace, and machinery are repeatedly driving lubricant demand. There also arise the rising trend in renewable energy and electric vehicle that make innovation in lubricant formulation which would cater to the evolving needs in the industry.

Global Lubricants Market Outlook

The market is driven by established players with strong portfolios, advanced technologies, and global networks. Key companies include Exxon Mobil (US), Shell (UK), BP (UK), Chevron (US), PetroChina (China), TotalEnergies (France), ENEOS (Japan), and Sinopec (China).

