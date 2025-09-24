Midwest Recovery Centers Launches Podcast To Support Mental Wellness And Recovery

KANSAS CITY, MO - Midwest Recovery Centers presents its new monthly podcast Finding Mental Wellness. Host Taylor Brown, Admissions & Marketing Director of Midwest Recovery Centers, shares real stories, expert advice, and useful strategies on tackling substance abuse and mental health challenges. Each episode aims to break down barriers, reduce stigma, and offer genuine support for those seeking a fresh start on life. The podcast also reinforces our commitment to creating safe, empathetic spaces where people can heal from addiction and mental health disorders. We focus on building hope, fostering new perspectives, and empowering individuals to take responsibility for their recovery while addressing underlying trauma and challenges.







“Our podcast links those in need with the caring help available at Midwest Recovery Centers,” said Taylor Brown, Host of Finding Mental Wellness.“Through open conversations with staff, clients, and recovery experts, we highlight the healing process and demonstrate that the recovery process is not only possible but also lasting,” he added.

Finding Mental Wellness discusses medical detox, residential treatment, and aftercare planning as part of comprehensive addiction recovery education and support. You can listen to“Finding Mental Wellness” on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music, all accessible on major platforms.

Midwest Recovery Centers is a full scope Behavioral Health Program located in Kansas City, MO. Our centers serve to provide intensive recovery for both Substance Use Disorder and Primary Mental Health Disorders. With the help of medical expertise, professional licensed therapy, and clinical guidance to an individualized approach, Midwest Recovery enhances the personal growth of each client on their path to a more balanced lifestyle. Our inpatient programs focus on a broad array of therapeutic and experiential practices that provide a safe, compassionate, and effective atmosphere in which to recover.