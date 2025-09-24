The 23Rd Sichuan Guangwu Mountain International Red Leaf Festival Kicks Off, Sincerely Inviting The World To Enjoy Asia's Most Beautiful Autumn Scenery

MENAFN - GetNews) The 23rd Sichuan Guangwu Mountain International Red Leaf Festival will be grandly held at the Guangwu Mountain Nuoshui River Tourist Scenic Area in Bazhong City, Sichuan Province, China, from October 1st to November 18th. Known as "Asia's Longest Natural Red Carpet", this stunning scenic spot extends an invitation to global tourists with its magnificent autumn scenery, inviting them to embark on a natural feast for both the eyes and the soul.

Guangwu Mountain is located in southwest China, with its main peak reaching an altitude of 2,500 meters and a forest coverage rate as high as 97%, making it a veritable "natural oxygen bar". Every autumn, 680 square kilometers of mountain forests are fully dyed in rich colors. Dominated by Bashan Cyclobalanopsis glauca, and supplemented by more than 40 tree species such as maples and linden trees, these forests weave a gorgeous and colorful picture.







This place is not only a paradise for photographers and nature explorers, but also a pure land for urban souls to take refuge. Tourists can wander along Black Bear Gully, linger by Shibayue Pond, climb to the top of Incense Burner Mountain, or stop and admire the view at Swallow Ridge-every spot is a scenic view, and every step feels like walking into a painting. Besides viewing the red leaves, visitors can also experience the 1,888-meter-long Red Leaf Roller Coaster and the glass water slide that holds a Guinness World Record, feeling a unique sense of speed and excitement. At night, the large-scale immersive landscape night show "New · Dreamy Misty Light Mountain" will bring an immersive audio-visual experience. The scenic area also offers diversified activities such as helicopter sightseeing and red leaf themed photography, allowing tourists to appreciate the charm of Guangwu Mountain in late autumn from multiple dimensions.







The 23rd Red Leaf Festival takes "Guests Come from Afar, Fall in Love with Guangwu Mountain via AI" as its theme. It innovatively integrates artificial intelligence (AI) with traditional culture, and launches innovative activities such as the global transmission campaign "I Send Red Leaves to You" and the Robot Technology Carnival, creating a young-oriented and technology-driven new international tourism experience.







This autumn, let's meet at Guangwu Mountain in China-record the gorgeous scenery with your camera, measure the autumn charm with your steps, and jointly cherish this natural gift from the East.