PINSPARK Launches Exclusive Discounts On Amazon's Autumn Prime Day, Leading The New Trend In Sports Fashion

In the golden autumn season, the sports fashion brand PINSPARK has once again set off a wave of enthusiasm. After successfully hosting a multi-brand joint pop-up event at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey, USA, from September 19th to 20th, PINSPARK is about to reach another significant milestone-Amazon's Autumn Prime Day (October 7th - October 8th). During the event, the brand will showcase a variety of popular sports apparel with exclusive discounts of up to 20%-30%, presenting a shopping extravaganza not to be missed for sports enthusiasts worldwide.

Amazon's Autumn Prime Day Approaches: PINSPARK's Heavy Discounts Ignite Sports Shopping Fervor

As one of the most influential online shopping festivals in the second half of the year, Amazon's Autumn Prime Da has always been a crucial moment for consumers to stock up and upgrade their sports gear. PINSPARK's active participation this time not only introduces a multifunctional sports series for both men and women but also continues the brand's consistent philosophy of "combining fashion with functionality," offering high-cost-performance choices for consumers who value both quality and style. Whether you are a professional sports enthusiast passionate about tennis or running, or a trendsetter who loves outdoor leisure and urban light sports, you can find your favorite picks in PINSPARK's Prime Day event.

Sneak Peek at Star Products: Functionality Meets Design, Easily Adaptable to Multiple Scenarios

PINSPARK's featured products this season not only excel in material and tailoring but also have gained recognition for their outstanding design, meeting the wearing needs of various sports scenarios.

1 Pleated Tennis Skirt (Silver Award Winner of the 2025 New York Product Design Awards)







Crafted from high-elasticity blended fabric, it is breathable and moisture-wicking, allowing for unrestricted movement. The high-waisted design flatters the waistline, while the pleated cut adds a touch of agility and practicality. Not only is it suitable for tennis, but it can also be paired for casual streetwear, achieving the versatility of "one garment for multiple looks."

2 Tank Top

The sports tank top from the same series as the tennis skirt offers strong support and breathability, making it both functional and stylish. It is a must-have item for autumn sports outfits.

3 Sports Set Made of lightweight air-layer fabric, it is breathable and skin-friendly, ideal for autumn wear. Suitable for various sports such as running and yoga, as well as for commuting, staying at home, and traveling, it achieves the versatility of "one set for multiple uses."

4. Short Cropped Crew Neck Sweatshirt

With a loose drop-shoulder cut and a golden waist-length design, it fits the body shape without being restrictive. It is suitable for various scenarios including daily commuting, relaxing at home, sports and leisure, and short trips. Whether it's for morning runs, yoga, or shopping dates, it's a perfect choice.

Recap of the American Dream Pop-Up Event: Tennis-Themed Interactions Ignite Offline Experience







Although the American Dream pop-up event concluded successfully from September 19th to 20th, the lively interactive atmosphere at the venue still leaves a deep impression. As a highlight brand in the five-brand joint pop-up, PINSPARK created an immersive exhibition area themed around tennis scenes, while other participating brands contributed complementary decorative elements including teddy bears and racing cars, together setting up multiple fun photo spots that attracted a large number of consumers to stop and take pictures.

There were also rich interactive sessions on-site. Participants could take part in a wheel of fortune draw by completing simple tasks to win surprise gifts such as refrigerator magnets, cosmetic bags, teddy bear pendants, baseball caps, and teddy bear blind boxes. What's more, the brand successfully hosted the "America's Influencer Competition" on September 19th, inviting several influential figures in the sports fashion field to the event. Through real-life wearing demonstrations and interactions with fans, they vividly conveyed PINSPARK's brand philosophy of "making sports more fashionable and life more vibrant" to the audience, while also building up high popularity for the upcoming Amazon Autumn Prime Day online sale.







Conclusion: Autumn is the Perfect Time for Sports, PINSPARK Embarks on a Vibrant Season with You

Autumn is the golden season for sports and also the best time to refresh your wardrobe. Taking Prime Day as an opportunity, PINSPARK not only offers generous discounts but also meets the dual expectations of modern consumers for the "professionalism" and "fashion sense" of sports apparel through a diverse product line and scenario-based styling solutions.

Whether you are a tennis enthusiast or someone who pursues comfortable and casual daily wear, PINSPARK will provide you with trustworthy choices. This October, please visit PINSPARK's Amazon flagship store and ignite your autumn sports passion together!





