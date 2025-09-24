MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 23, 2025 9:12 am - Founded in 1966, Auerbach & Steele opticians in Chelsea Kings road is an independent opticians in Chelsea offering eye exams, designer glasses, contact lenses, sunglasses, and other specialist services to clients across London.

At Auerbach & Steele, we bring together precision eye care and standout design. From advanced eye examinations to frames that feel like they were made for you, our team in Chelsea has spent nearly three decades redefining what it means to look after your vision.

Discover eyewear chosen for its craftsmanship, technology tailored to your eye health, and a level of service built around you. Whether it's your first pair of glasses, contact lens care, or bespoke frames, we're here to make every detail right.

Choosing an optician isn't only about clearer vision - it's about trust, comfort, and knowing you're in the right hands. That's why every step of your experience with us is designed to feel thoughtful and personal. From the moment you walk through the door at our Chelsea practice, you're welcomed into an environment where care and expertise are woven together seamlessly.

Our clinical team combines advanced diagnostic technology with years of hands-on experience, ensuring your eyes receive the most accurate assessment possible. We don't just run tests; we take time to explain results, answer questions, and guide you through your options. Whether you need everyday glasses, specialist lenses, or children's eye care, our recommendations are made with clarity and honesty at their heart.

But great eyewear goes beyond medical precision. The right frames should feel like an extension of your personality. That's why we curate our collections with as much care as we deliver our eye examinations. Every pair we stock - from bold designer statements to understated classics - is selected for its craftsmanship, durability, and ability to reflect who you are. And for those who want something truly one-of-a-kind, our bespoke service allows frames to be adjusted, personalised, and finished to perfection in our in-house workshop.

When clinical excellence meets design expertise, the result is eyewear that feels effortless. At Auerbach & Steele, that balance defines everything we do.

See clearly. Look confident. Feel cared for.

Find us in the heart of Chelsea at 123 King's Road, London SW3 4PL.

