Abu Dhabi's GSU Acquires Major Stake In Uzbekistan Solar Firm

Abu Dhabi-based Global South Utilities (GSU) has made a landmark entry into Central Asia with the acquisition of a majority stake in Uzbekistan's Yashil Energiya, marking the first-ever Emirati acquisition of a renewable energy company in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

The 51 per cent stake purchase underscores the UAE's rising role as a global investor in clean energy and reflects its deepening strategic ties with Uzbekistan, a country seeking to generate half of its electricity from renewables by 2030.

Yashil Energiya is a vertically integrated developer of commercial and industrial distributed solar projects in Uzbekistan and is also diversifying into electric vehicle charging and mini hydropower. With 50 megawatts of operational solar assets and an ambitious growth pipeline, the company provides GSU with an immediate foothold in one of the region's most promising renewable markets.

The deal, structured as an increase in charter capital, ensures existing shareholders remain engaged while GSU gains board representation to help shape future strategy.

GSU, part of Abu Dhabi's Resources Investment, said the acquisition is not only about expanding geographical reach but also about diversifying into distributed solar and EV charging - segments that complement its existing portfolio of utility-scale projects across Africa and Asia.

“Our entry into Uzbekistan is about building long-term partnerships that align with the country's renewable energy goals,” said Ali Al Shimmari, GSU's managing director and CEO.“Yashil Energiya has proven capabilities in distributed solar, and together we will deliver projects that support businesses, communities, and the wider energy transition.

The UAE's experience in developing clean power gives us a strong foundation to contribute meaningfully to Uzbekistan's ambitions.”

Uzbekistan's leadership welcomed the deal as a milestone in the country's clean energy journey. Energy Minister and Chairman of Yashil Energiya, Jurabek Mirzamahmudov, said:“Partnering with Global South Utilities marks an important step forward for Yashil Energiya and Uzbekistan's clean energy ambitions. By combining international expertise with local strengths, we are laying a solid foundation to contribute meaningfully to Uzbekistan's ambitions, driving faster solar adoption and a more sustainable future for our country.”

Echoing this optimism, Yashil Energiya CEO Nodirbek Nasretdinov added:“Joining forces with Global South Utilities will enable us to deliver more innovative solar solutions, expand access to clean power, and accelerate Uzbekistan's transition to a greener economy.”

The deal highlights the broader significance of UAE-Uzbekistan energy and investment cooperation. The UAE has become Uzbekistan's top Arab and GCC trade partner, and both nations are aligning to strengthen infrastructure and green transition initiatives. For Uzbekistan, with abundant solar resources and surging demand for distributed energy, the acquisition positions the country to attract more regional investors and meet its ambitious renewable targets. For the UAE, the transaction adds to its growing global portfolio of clean energy assets while reinforcing its image as a frontrunner in sustainable investments.

GSU, which operates under the umbrella of Abu Dhabi-based Resources Investment, has steadily expanded its presence across Africa and Asia with projects in solar, wind, and hybrid systems. Its model focuses on delivering sustainable infrastructure for underserved regions, combining innovative technology with inclusive partnerships. The Uzbekistan acquisition now extends that model into Central Asia, making the company a bridge between Gulf capital and fast-growing renewable markets in the Global South.

As governments worldwide accelerate their decarbonisation plans, GSU's move underscores how Emirati companies are positioning themselves at the centre of the global energy transition. By entering a market with strong policy support, abundant natural resources, and urgent climate goals, the UAE is strengthening its reputation not just as an oil producer but as a strategic enabler of the clean energy future.

Energy experts said at a time when renewable investments are surging globally, this acquisition is more than a business expansion-it is a symbol of how Gulf capital and expertise can reshape energy landscapes well beyond the region. For Uzbekistan, it promises faster adoption of distributed solar and a pathway to greener growth. For the UAE, it represents another decisive step in exporting its clean energy know-how while building enduring partnerships across the Global South.