Explosion at Factory in Russia Kills Four
(MENAFN) An explosion at a factory in Kopeysk, located in Russia's Chelyabinsk region, resulted in the deaths of four individuals, according to Governor Alexei Teksler on Wednesday.
Teksler shared that initial information reveals four fatalities and five people injured, with the latter group currently in critical condition and receiving medical treatment at a hospital.
“All emergency services have arrived on site, and a command post has been deployed. There is no threat to the city's residents or civilian objects. Information will be updated as it becomes available," the governor added.
He further clarified that there is no verified evidence linking the explosion to a drone strike, emphasizing that authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the blast.
Reports from Russian media suggested that the factory specializes in the manufacture of plastic goods.
