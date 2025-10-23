403
FM says Turkey will keep supporting Palestinians in their hardship
(MENAFN) Türkiye has pledged to continue standing with the Palestinian people in their struggle and to support efforts to uphold international law and justice, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
The statement came after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Israel is obligated under the Geneva Convention to allow and facilitate humanitarian relief provided by third states and impartial organizations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), to ensure adequate aid reaches the Gaza Strip.
The ministry said the ICJ’s advisory opinion highlights Israel’s legal violations in the occupied Palestinian territories and its failure to meet international commitments.
It added that Israel’s continued breaches of its obligations, obstruction of humanitarian assistance, attacks on UN facilities, and targeting of personnel constitute a direct challenge to the international legal order.
“The court's ruling confirms the unlawfulness of the Israeli government's attempts to undermine the authority, activities, and presence of the UN and UNRWA in the occupied territories,” the ministry stated.
Türkiye noted that it had actively contributed to the ICJ process through both written and oral submissions.
