Swiss Moesola Wolf Pack To Be Culled
The cull is permitted from September 25, 2025 to January 31, 2026.
The Graubünden Office for Hunting and Fishing published the decision on its website today, which was then taken up by Swiuss public broadcaster RSI.
This is the first application to regulate an entire pack in Graubünden in the 2025/2026 season.“In addition to sheep predation during the last summer season, the herd attacked and killed cattle and horses twice,” said cantonal head of large predators, Arno Puorger.
On July 29, the herd killed a 27-year-old donkey north of the village of Mesocco. The second attack took place on September 5, when the wolf fatally injured an eleven-month-old heifer on Alp Montagna, also on the territory of the municipality of Mesocco.
