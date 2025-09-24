For Safety Reasons Independent Panama Bands Cancel A Parade In Colón

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The Panamanian Federation of Independent Bands (Fepabi) announced the definitive cancellation of the parade that had been rescheduled for the end of September in the city of Colón, due to security concerns. In an official statement, the federation noted that, although it has worked closely with the municipality of Colón and the National Police to organize the event, the constant rescheduling and the current context of violence in the city have led to this difficult decision.

“Safety must prevail,” Fepabi stated in the statement. They also apologized to their followers, acknowledging that“this is a reality beyond our control.” The parade was intended to commemorate the anniversaries of several independent bands and was scheduled to take place on Central Avenue in Colón. These groups are often one of the most anticipated attractions in the community, especially after school performances during national holidays.