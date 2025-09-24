Startup Conclave 2025: Amit Shah Highlights India's Startup Growth To 1.92 Lakh Ventures, 120+ Unicorns

MENAFN - KNN India)Startup Conclave 2025 commenced today in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, aiming to foster innovation, connect emerging startups with investors, and reinforce India's position in the global startup ecosystem.

The two-day event will host seven thematic sessions under the banner 'Innovate, Elevate, and Accelerate'.

The conclave was inaugurated by Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, alongside Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, Shah highlighted the growth of India's startup ecosystem over the past decade.

From fewer than 500 startups in 2014, the country now hosts 1.92 lakh startups, including over 120 unicorns valued at more than USD 350 billion.

He noted that India is the world's third-largest startup ecosystem, with 21,000 startups in IT, 17,000 in healthcare, and a strong presence in agriculture, services, and education.

Startups now operate in 770 districts, with 48 percent founded by women, including 900 women-led startups in the Northeast.

Shah highlighted government support measures in supporting startups, including the Fund of Funds of Rs 10,000 crore, Startup India Seed Fund of Rs 945 crore, higher loan limits, and funding for proof of concept and prototype development.

The conclave also marked the launch of the Indian Knowledge System, which consolidates global and indigenous expertise in fields such as Ayurveda, classical arts, architecture, mathematics, philosophy, science, space, and environment, providing a resource for research and innovation by young Indians.

