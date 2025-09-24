Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Prime Minister Meets Canada FM

2025-09-24 02:01:06
QNA

New York: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Wednesday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada HE Anita Anand, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Discussions during the meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between the two countries, as well as addressing the latest developments in the region, particularly in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories. The two sides also discussed a number of issues of common interest.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the importance of intensifying regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region through dialogue and peaceful means.

