Prime Minister Meets Canada FM
New York: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Wednesday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada HE Anita Anand, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Discussions during the meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between the two countries, as well as addressing the latest developments in the region, particularly in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories. The two sides also discussed a number of issues of common interest.
HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the importance of intensifying regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region through dialogue and peaceful means.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment