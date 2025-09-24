Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Vietnam President Cuong And Acting Foreign Minister Trung

Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Vietnam President Cuong And Acting Foreign Minister Trung


2025-09-24 02:00:36

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Vietnam President Luong Cuong and acting Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung during the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, New York.  The Secretary and acting Foreign Minister reaffirmed the importance of the bilateral relationship while also stressing their commitment to further strengthening ties between the United States and Vietnam by addressing areas of mutual concern like trade and energy security.  They reiterated the need to work together to maintain a free, open, and stable Indo-Pacific region and agreed to seek new areas for cooperation between our two countries.

MENAFN24092025004514009831ID1110106245

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search