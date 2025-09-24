Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Vietnam President Cuong And Acting Foreign Minister Trung
The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:
Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Vietnam President Luong Cuong and acting Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung during the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, New York. The Secretary and acting Foreign Minister reaffirmed the importance of the bilateral relationship while also stressing their commitment to further strengthening ties between the United States and Vietnam by addressing areas of mutual concern like trade and energy security. They reiterated the need to work together to maintain a free, open, and stable Indo-Pacific region and agreed to seek new areas for cooperation between our two countries.
