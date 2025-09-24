BIG NEWS: A Powerful New Chapter Begins For Maryland Living & Douglas Realty

Maryland Living Group of Douglas Realty

Maryland Living is proud to announce an exciting new chapter. we are joining forces with Douglas Realty, one of the region's most respected brokerages.

- Greg FiskANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- JPAR Maryland Living is proud to announce an exciting new chapter. After years of growth, innovation, and agent empowerment, we are joining forces with Douglas Realty, one of the region's most respected and fastest-growing brokerages.This move brings 40 of our agents into the Douglas Realty family, marking the launch of the Maryland Living Group of Douglas Realty and creating expanded opportunities for additional teams and agents who share our values.“Support has always been our number one guiding principle,” said Greg Fisk, Broker/Owner of JPAR Maryland Living.“This isn't just a transition - it's a level up. We're amplifying everything that made Maryland Living special by aligning with a company that shares our agent-first mindset and vision for the future.”Why This Move Matters💥 Stronger support systems🚀 Bigger opportunities for growth🔧 More tools and resources🤝 A collaborative, agent-first cultureThis partnership combines the entrepreneurial energy of Maryland Living with the proven structure and scale of Douglas Realty and the DCA Family of Companies , giving our agents unmatched leverage to grow their businesses.Powerhouse Teams Joining the MoveSeveral of our leading groups and agents are now part of the Maryland Living Group of Douglas Realty, including:Simple Moves Group, led by the always-sharp Sonia GrahamThe Williams Home Team, powered by the dynamic Doris WilliamsBenn Moves Baltimore and Beyond, with the unstoppable LA BennNew chapters also begin for leaders such as Yolanda Carter (New Wave Group), Fannie Austin, Susan Murray, Kristi Korwek, Linda Guiffre, Marie Paraschak, Jeanie Halloran, Jasmynn Thorne, and many more from our Maryland Living family. These professionals bring proven track records, strong reputations, and a commitment to client service that will only expand under the Douglas banner.Maryland Living Referral Group: Staying StrongOur Maryland Living Referral Group Brokerage remains firmly in place. It will continue to serve as a home for licensees who want to stay connected, give back, and plug into referral opportunities. This ensures our extended network of agents remains active and supported, even for those who have stepped back from full-time production.A Commitment to SupportAt Maryland Living, support has always been the heartbeat of our culture. From hands-on broker involvement to transaction coordination and operational resources, our philosophy has been clear: if we support our agents, our agents will support their clients.“That's always been the heartbeat of our culture,” added Fisk.“This move allows us to expand that mission in a more powerful way, with more infrastructure, more resources, and more growth opportunities than ever before.”Expanded LeadershipAs part of this transition, Greg Fisk will take on new leadership responsibilities:Team Leader, Maryland Living Group of Douglas RealtyRegional Manager, Douglas RealtyDirector of Business Development, DCA Family of CompaniesThis expanded role allows Fisk to serve not only the agents transitioning with him but also the broader network of Douglas Realty professionals across the region. His focus will remain on building opportunities, expanding resources, and championing an agent-first culture.This Is More Than a Merger - It's MomentumThe creation of the Maryland Living Group of Douglas Realty represents more than a business shift - it's an acceleration of our mission to Learn. Earn. Give.Learn: Continuous professional development and training remain a priority, empowering agents to stay ahead in a changing industry.Earn: Our agent-centric model ensures that productivity, profitability, and long-term success remain within reach for every team and individual.Give: True to our values, community engagement and giving back remain core pillars of who we are.Together with Douglas Realty, the Maryland Living Group is ready to reach new heights, fueled by collaboration, innovation, and a relentless focus on supporting agents and their clients.Media Contact:Greg FiskAssociate BrokerMaryland Living Group of Douglas Realty📧 ...#MarylandLivingGroup #DouglasRealty #SupportFirst #AgentCentric #LevelUp #JPARMarylandLiving #MDRealEstate #AnnapolisRealEstate #BaltimoreRealEstate #BigMoves

Greg Fisk

JPAR Maryland Living

+1 410-260-0202

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.