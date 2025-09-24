Wave Of Joy Among Bihar's Women As First Installment Of 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana' Set To Be Disbursed On Sep 26

MENAFN - IANS) Motihari, Sep 24 (IANS) A wave of happiness is sweeping across Bihar as the first installment of the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana' is set to be disbursed on September 26, bringing new hopes and dreams to millions of women across the state.

Under this ambitious initiative launched by the Bihar government in collaboration with the Centre, Rs 10,000 will be transferred directly into the bank accounts of eligible women to encourage self-employment and financial independence.

More than 7.5 million women across Bihar are expected to benefit from this first phase. A grand state-level event has been planned to mark the occasion, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to address the beneficiaries virtually.

Women across districts like Motihari have expressed immense joy and shared how they plan to utilise the funds. For many, this initiative is more than financial aid; it's a path to self-reliance and empowerment.

Speaking to IANS, several women expressed their gratitude and entrepreneurial plans.

"We are getting Rs 10,000 from the Modi government. I plan to buy goats and start a small animal-rearing business. This will help us take care of our children and improve our lives," said one beneficiary.

Another woman said: "I will use the money to buy a sewing machine and start tailoring work from home. This is a new beginning for me."

A third beneficiary added,“This scheme is a blessing. I will use to start my own business in my village after getting the money from the government."

The Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana aims to promote employment among women and enhance their role in the state's economic development. The scheme's primary objective is to offer one woman from every household the financial resources to begin a small business or employment activity of her choice.

The initiative is being implemented by the Bihar Rural Livelihood Promotion Committee (Jeevika) under the Rural Development Department, while the Urban Development and Housing Department is overseeing implementation in urban areas.

Beneficiaries will be assessed six months after starting their business activity. Based on their progress, they could receive additional support of up to Rs 2 lakh.

To further encourage women-led businesses, the government also plans to establish Haat Bazaars in villages, towns, and cities, providing women entrepreneurs with platforms to market and sell their products.

Officials say the scheme is expected to generate large-scale employment, improve household income, elevate living standards, and curb migration by offering local opportunities to women.