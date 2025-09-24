Alira Health Becomes First Platinum CRO Partner Of The Wound Care Collaborative Community, Expanding Ongoing Work To Advance Wound Healing Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alira Health announced today that it has become the first Platinum CRO Partner of the Wound Care Collaborative Community (WCCC), demonstrating its continued commitment to advancing research and education in wound healing.

This partnership extends Alira Health's ongoing collaboration with the WCCC, highlighted by its involvement in the diabetic foot ulcer (DFU) STEADY registry. The registry serves as a critical source of data to inform clinical, access, regulatory, and payer decisions, thereby accelerating innovation in wound care. Future expansions of the registry will include additional indications, such as venous leg ulcer (VLU).

Through this new partnership, Alira Health continues its support of the WCCC's mission to ensure patients and healthcare professionals have access to safe, effective, and high-quality treatments for chronic wounds. The WCCC brings together clinicians, regulators, payers, industry leaders, and patient advocates to identify methods, tools, and clinical evidence that improve how stakeholders evaluate product safety, quality, and effectiveness.

“The Wound Care Collaborative Community plays a vital role in uniting stakeholders to address the most urgent challenges in wound care,” said Dr. Vickie R Driver, President and Chair of the Board of Directors for the Wound Care Collaborative Community.“Alira Health's support, along with our history of collaboration, will help us expand key initiatives and advance our shared goal of improving access to wound innovation and patient outcomes.”

In addition to supporting the DFU and VLU registries, Alira Health's partnership will help advance educational initiatives, including interactive workshops on clinical trial operations for WCCC members and access to Alira Health's Patient Engagement Certification (PEC) program. The first group of WCCC participants will begin PEC training later this year, gaining skills to embed patient perspectives into wound care research.

“We are honored to continue working with the WCCC and to expand our involvement as a platinum partner,” said Gabriele Brambilla, CEO of Alira Health.“Together, we can build on the foundation we've established with the DFU registry and help bring innovative therapies to patients sooner, while strengthening connections between patients, providers, regulators, and industry.”

This announcement marks the beginning of a multi-year collaboration. Alira Health and the WCCC will share updates on research milestones and educational opportunities as these initiatives advance.

About the Wound Care Collaborative Community (WCCC)

The WCCC is a multi-stakeholder initiative dedicated to improving outcomes for patients with chronic wounds. Its mission is to ensure that patients and healthcare professionals have access to safe, effective, and high-quality medical devices and drugs to treat chronic wounds. The WCCC works in a pre-competitive space to identify methods, tools, and clinical evidence that enhance understanding and evaluation of product safety, quality, and effectiveness. Through its initiatives, the WCCC improves product safety, increases patient access to innovative therapies, and reduces costs and time to market. To learn more about the WCCC, please visit .

About Alira Health

Alira Health is a global healthcare consultancy that partners with life sciences companies to deliver patient-centered solutions. We generate and apply evidence across the product lifecycle through four integrated capabilities: CRO services, consulting, patient engagement training, and technology. Our approach helps clients improve access, adoption, and impact, guided by the voice of the patient. To learn more about Alira Health, please visit alirahealth .

