Gangnam Strengthens Global Leadership in Healthcare with International Patient Care Program

Medical Gangnam - Gangnam Sharing Healthcare Program

Medical tourism in Gangnam - Free medical treatment for international patients

Mayor CHO Sung-Myung, Gangnam, Seoul

Gangnam Partners with Wooridul Spine Hospital to Provide Life-Changing Care for a Mongolian Patient

- Mayor CHO Sung-MyeungSEOUL, GANGNAM, SOUTH KOREA, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gangnam District has taken another bold step in positioning itself as a world-class medical hub with the launch of its Overseas Patient Invitation – Medical Gangnam Sharing Healthcare Program. In partnership with Wooridul Spine Hospital, the district welcomed its first beneficiary, Mongolian patient Jamba Tsevelmaa, who received free, life-changing medical treatment in Seoul .At a special welcoming ceremony at Incheon International Airport, district officials and medical staff greeted Ms. Tsevelmaa with heartfelt support, marking the beginning of her journey toward recovery. The initiative reflects Gangnam's mission to extend advanced Korean healthcare to international patients who otherwise face financial or geographic barriers to treatment.Medical Gangnam: Building a Global Healthcare BrandLaunched as a flagship project, Medical Gangnam is designed to promote Seoul's Gangnam District as a premier destination for medical tourism. Already home to many of Korea's top hospitals and cutting-edge clinics, Gangnam is rapidly emerging as a leader in“medical Hallyu”-the globalization of Korean healthcare excellence.By combining world-class technology, highly trained specialists, and patient-centered care, Gangnam is offering hope beyond borders. The Sharing Healthcare Program is one of its most meaningful initiatives, providing free treatments to patients from low-income families abroad.A Vision Beyond TreatmentSpeaking on the occasion, Mayor CHO Sung-Myeung emphasized the broader purpose of the program:“This Medical Gangnam Sharing Healthcare Program goes beyond offering medical treatment. It is an opportunity for Gangnam to strengthen global trust, enhance international cooperation, and solidify our reputation as a leading healthcare city. We will continue expanding the 'Medical Gangnam' brand, attract more overseas patients, and further develop medical tourism.”The mayor's remarks highlight Gangnam's long-term vision-not just as a local district, but as a global healthcare hub where compassion, innovation, and excellence intersect.Partnership for Greater ImpactThe collaboration between Gangnam District and Wooridul Spine Hospital represents a model for future partnerships. Wooridul, renowned for its expertise in spinal care, brings world-class capabilities to the program, ensuring patients like Ms. Tsevelmaa receive top-quality medical attention.Together, the district and the hospital plan to invite more international patients from underprivileged backgrounds, broadening the reach of Korean medical care. This initiative aims not only to save lives but also to foster cross-border medical exchange, strengthening Korea's role in the global healthcare landscape.Towards a World-Renowned Global Medical HubWith its blend of state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure, highly skilled professionals, and strong government support, Gangnam is steadily building its reputation as a global medical tourism hub . The district is committed to offering a comprehensive healthcare experience-seamlessly integrating advanced treatment with cultural hospitality and international patient support.Programs like the Medical Gangnam Sharing Healthcare Program underline a philosophy of inclusive healthcare, where access is not limited by borders or financial constraints. By giving patients renewed opportunities for life and health, Gangnam is demonstrating leadership that resonates worldwide.A Future of Global Healthcare CooperationLooking ahead, Gangnam District plans to expand the reach of its overseas patient invitation initiative. By working with more hospitals and international partners, the district envisions a future where Medical Gangnam is synonymous with trust, quality, and compassion in healthcare.Through consistent investment in medical innovation and humanitarian outreach, Gangnam is well on its way to establishing itself as a true global healthcare hub, a place where international patients not only find medical solutions but also new hope for the future.About Medical GangnamMedical Gangnam is a strategic healthcare brand launched by Seoul's Gangnam District to promote international medical tourism and global healthcare exchange. With world-class hospitals, specialized clinics, and dedicated support services, Gangnam is recognized as a premier destination for overseas patients seeking advanced treatment in Korea.

Ms. OH K.Y.

Gangnam Medical Tour Center

+82 10-4313-1965

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Other

Gangnam Strengthens Global Leadership in Healthcare with International Patient Care Program

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.