Clean Eatz Kitchen To Appear On QVC's 'Gourmet Holiday' Wednesday Evening With High-Protein PB&J Sandwiches

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Clean Eatz Kitchen, the healthy frozen meal and snack company, will be featured on Wednesday evening on QVC's“Gourmet Holiday,” presenting its Protein Peanut Butter & Jelly sandwiches in Grape and Strawberry. Each sandwich delivers 11 grams of protein at approximately 250 calories and is built on whole-grain bread with low-sugar jelly-an upgraded take on the nostalgic favorite. Viewers can tune in at 6pm EDT and learn more about Clean Eatz Kitchen Protein PB&J“PB&J is comfort food-so we rebuilt it to work for today's busy, health-minded families,” said Jason Nista, CEO of Clean Eatz Kitchen.“With meaningful protein, simple ingredients, and freezer-ready convenience, it's the kind of smart snack that actually fits real life.”PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS. 11g protein per sandwich; 250 calories; 10g fat; 28g carbs. Two flavors: Grape or Strawberry (same macros). Ships frozen; stock the freezer for grab-and-go convenienceHOW TO WATCHTune in to QVC's“Gourmet Holiday” on Wednesday evening at 6pm EDT. Check local listings.HOW TO BUYShop Clean Eatz Kitchen's Protein Peanut Butter & Jelly at:ABOUT CLEAN EATZ KITCHENClean Eatz Kitchen is a Wilmington, N.C.–based brand making chef-crafted, macro-friendly frozen meals and snacks shipped nationwide. The company focuses on real-ingredient recipes designed for quick, convenient eating at home, work, or on the go. Explore meals and snacks atMEDIA CONTACTVanessa Vega, Head of Marketing... | (910) 208-0113Clean Eatz Kitchen - Wilmington, N.C.Note to editors: hi-res images, a one-page product fact sheet, and samples are available upon request.“QVC” is a registered trademark of QVC, Inc.; used for identification only.

