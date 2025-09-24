Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Alibaba Stock Gets A Price Target Boost From Bofa Check Out The Details

2025-09-24 09:00:33
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) shares on Wednesday witnessed a price target hike from Bank of America, with the firm revising its target on the stock to $195 from $168. BofA said it believes the company is positioned as the world's leading full-stack artificial intelligence services provider.

Shares of Alibaba jumped nearly 9% before the bell on Wednesday, and the stock became the top-trending ticker on Stocktwits after media reports indicated that the company plans to expand its investment in artificial intelligence (AI), surpassing its prior expectations and commitments. 

