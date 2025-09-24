Uttar Pradesh Tourism To Showcase Buddhist Circuit And Spiritual Heritage At Tourism Expo Japan 2025

Reclining Statue of Lord Buddha - Kushinagar

Kushinagar: A city where Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana

Rangotsav at Mathura, Uttar Pradesh

Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi

UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Taj Mahal, Agra

Participation at Tourism Expo Japan 2025 underscores state's vision of positioning itself as a leading global tourism destination

LUCKNOW, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Uttar Pradesh, a vibrant state in northern India, offers a unique confluence of history, spirituality and culture. Uttar Pradesh Tourism is all set to participate in the prestigious Tourism Expo Japan 2025, scheduled to take place at the Aichi Sky Expo (Aichi International Exhibition Center), Tokoname City, Aichi Prefecture, from 25 to 28 September 2025. Uttar Pradesh will showcase its rich cultural heritage, spiritual diversity and tourism potential through a dedicated pavilion at the event.The JATA Travel Mart 2025 will bring together global tourism stakeholders for a one-day conference, two-day business-to-business travel mart and multiple networking sessions, creating opportunities for travel buyers and sellers to forge meaningful partnerships. Uttar Pradesh Tourism stall at the event is going to be a key attraction as the state plans to promote its flagship initiative, 'Embark on your Bodhi Yatra in Uttar Pradesh', showcasing the Buddhist Circuit and highlighting the state's spiritual, cultural and heritage tourism offerings to a global audience.State to participate at Japan Travel Mart 2025 to promote diverse tourism offeringsUttar Pradesh Tourism's participation aims to highlight its diverse tourism products, engage with international stakeholders and position the state as a premier global destination for spiritual, cultural and heritage tourism. The state is all set to showcase its diverse tourism offerings perfectly aligned with the theme of the event - "Travel for Discovery and New Encounters". The pavilion will showcase the state's wide range of tourism offerings, from its sacred pilgrimage circuits, Buddhist circuit, spiritual triangle, perfume tourism, historical monuments, to its vibrant cultural traditions, cuisine, crafts and emerging eco- and heritage tourism experiences.Hon'ble Minister of Tourism & Culture, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Jaiveer Singh, said "Uttar Pradesh is home to timeless culture and spirituality that resonate across the world. Japan shares a deep historic connection with India, particularly through Buddhism and cultural exchanges. Tourism Expo Japan 2025 provides a unique platform to showcase the essence of Uttar Pradesh and strengthen people-to-people bonds between our two regions. We are confident that this participation will open new pathways for cultural understanding, tourism growth and economic cooperation."The participation at Tourism Expo Japan 2025 underscores Uttar Pradesh's vision of positioning itself as a leading global tourism destination. The state's delegation will include senior officials and co-exhibitors from the tourism industry, who will engage with Japanese travel trade professionals and explore opportunities for collaboration.Uttar Pradesh – The Heart of India's Spiritual HeritageUttar Pradesh is revered as the cradle of the Buddhist Circuit, it takes visitors on a transformative journey through the life and teachings of Lord Buddha. Beyond Buddhism, the state is home to some of India's most iconic destinations, including the Ayodhya, Mathura Vrindavan, the Taj Mahal in Agra, the eternal ghats of Varanasi, the historic city of Lucknow, the sacred confluence at Prayagraj and the Perfume Capital of India – Kannauj, grand events including Dev Deepawali, Mahakumbh, Rangotsav, Taj Utsav and many more.Well-connected via international airports at Delhi and Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh presents a diverse and accessible tourism landscape-an invitation to global travelers to experience its cultural treasures and spiritual legacy.

RD

Directorate of Tourism, Uttar Pradesh

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Buddha Bhoomi - Sarnath

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.