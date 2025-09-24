Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mirai Box Office Collection Day 12: Teja Sajja Starrer Earns THIS As Theatres Shift For 'OG'

Mirai day 12 Collections: The movie 'Mirai,' starring Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj, is making a splash at the box office. Let's find out how much this film has collected in 12 days

 

Teja Sajja's 'Mirai' is rocking the box office, earning well in its second week. Though collections dropped Monday, it still grosses a few crores daily, despite expectations.

12 days in, 'Mirai' has grossed ₹140 crore worldwide. The team announced its box office success. Collections might drop sharply as the 'OG' craze begins tonight.

If 'OG' gets good reviews, 'Mirai's' run might end. Theaters are being given to 'OG' out of respect for Pawan Kalyan, said producer TG Viswaprasad. This is a temporary shift.

'Mirai' is already profitable. With a theatrical business of just ₹36 crore, it has earned double its break-even, bringing in over ₹30 crore in profits for all.

The story of 'Mirai' is about protecting nine sacred scriptures from the demon Mahabeer (Manchu Manoj). The hero, Veda (Teja Sajja), fights to stop him from getting them.

