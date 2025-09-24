Saudi Embassy In Amman Marks 95Th National Day
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep.24 (Petra) – Chargé d'Affaires of the Saudi Embassy to Jordan, Mohammed bin Hassan Mu'nis, held a reception at the embassy's headquarters in Amman on Tuesday evening to celebrate the 95th Saudi National Day.
The event saw large attendance and featured performance of Saudi patriotic songs.
In the Jordanian capital, Amman, and nationwide, popular celebrations were held to mark the occasion, reflecting the deep-rooted brotherly ties between the two kingdoms.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the embassy said these celebrations across Jordan reflect the "historic" relations that have united the two countries since the establishment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The embassy added that bilateral ties have strengthened within joint coordination on Arab and international issues, as well as economic, cultural, and security cooperation to serve common interests.
The embassy stated: "This scene confirms Saudi National Day is no longer merely a domestic national occasion, but rather a unifying Arab event celebrated by brothers and friends, in appreciation of the Kingdom's status and its constructive role at the regional and international levels."
