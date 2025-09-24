MADD Canada And KAG Canada Kick Off 2025-2026 National School Program In Edmonton, Empowering Youth To Drive Sober

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OAKVILLE, Ontario, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada is back on the roads across the country to educate young people about the dangers of impaired driving. The 2025-2026 National School Program officially launches today with a special screening at M.E. LaZerte High School in Edmonton.

Road crashes are a leading cause of death among Canadian youth, with alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs involved in more than half of those crashes. To address this serious issue, MADD Canada and KAG Canada are putting sober driving on the lesson plan through MADD Canada's School Program.

“Young people play a vital role in shaping the future,” says Dawn Regan, Chief Operating Officer of MADD Canada.“The School Program presentations shine a light on the realities of impaired driving and equip youth with the knowledge and confidence to make choices that protect themselves, their peers, and their families. We are planting seeds of awareness that last a lifetime. We are grateful to KAG Canada, our National Sponsor since 2012, for supporting the delivery of 75 presentations this year.”

Designed for students in Grades 7-12, the School Program reaches thousands of youth across the country each year with one-hour presentations that offer a powerful look at the dangers and consequences of driving after consuming alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs. The presentations equip students with the knowledge and motivation to avoid driving impaired or riding with an impaired driver.

This year's 60-minute presentations include five English and four French dramatic short films that illustrate the risks of impaired driving. Additionally, an interactive quiz reinforces key lessons and encourages students to reflect on their choices. Each session ends with powerful testimonies from victims and survivors, including a new testimonial from Alyssa Kryger, who was injured in a 2018 crash involving cannabis and whose father and uncle were killed in the same crash.

“We are proud to be a National Sponsor of MADD Canada and bring these important life-saving lessons to students,” said Lynette McMann, EVP, Canadian Operations, KAG Canada.“By encouraging young people to think carefully about their choices, we are helping to build safer roads and communities.”

Schools can select the presentation format that works best for them - traditional assembly, classroom, or virtual. Following the presentation, each school will receive an Educators' Guide and a School Kit with additional scenarios to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation with students throughout the school year.

MADD Canada is grateful to its national and provincial sponsors for supporting the School Program.

For more information on our sponsors and to view a clip of MADD Canada's School Program, check out: maddyouth/school-program/ .

