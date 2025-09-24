Sagimet Biosciences Announces Upcoming Panel Participation At Fierce Biotech Week

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (Sagimet, Nasdaq: SGMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics targeting dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways, today announced its participation in a drug development panel at Fierce Biotech Week taking place October 7-9, 2025 in Boston, MA.

Panel Title: How Biotechs are Leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML) to Drive Efficiency and ROI Presenter: Marie O'Farrell, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Research and Development, Sagimet Biosciences Date and time: Thursday, October 9, 2025, 11.15am ET Panel Overview: Discussion of the use of AI in the drug development space.

Sagimet plans to share how it is employing state-of-the-art AI-based digital pathology platforms to complement conventional biopsy approaches in clinical trials. For drug development in metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis (MASH), AI can enable granular objective quantitation of histology and enhance the ability to analyze morphology and spatial configuration of steatosis and fibrosis in liver biopsies.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors that are designed to target dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways in diseases resulting from the overproduction of the fatty acid, palmitate. Sagimet's lead drug candidate, denifanstat, is an oral, once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor in development for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis (MASH). FASCINATE-2, a Phase 2b clinical trial of denifanstat in MASH with liver biopsy-based primary endpoints, was successfully completed with positive results. Denifanstat has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA for the treatment of non-cirrhotic MASH with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis (consistent with stages F2 to F3 fibrosis), and end-of-Phase 2 interactions with the FDA have been successfully completed, supporting the advancement of denifanstat into further development. Sagimet has recently initiated a Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial with a second oral FASN inhibitor drug candidate, TVB-3567, that is planned to be developed for acne in the U.S. For additional information about Sagimet, please visit .

