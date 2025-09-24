Kazakhstan Signs Off On Extradition Agreement With Morocco
As it was agreed, only persons who have committed a criminal offense punishable by imprisonment for a term of at least one year or a more severe penalty under the laws of the parties shall be subject to extradition.
“At the same time, extradition for the purpose of enforcing a sentence is allowed provided that at the time of the request the unserved term of the sentence is at least six months,” the statement says.
The document also defines grounds for refusal of extradition. These include cases where the person is a citizen of the requested party, the offense is of a political nature, the request is related to prosecution or punishment based on race, religion, or nationality, a military offense was committed, or the person has been granted asylum by the requested party.
The competent authorities for implementing the agreement are designated as the General Prosecutor's Office of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Justice of Morocco.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment