Capital Vacations Named 2025 Top Resort Management Services Company By Hospitality Business Review

Certificate acknowledging Capital Vacations as Top Resort Management Company 2025.

- Travis Bary, Co-President of Capital VacationsMYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Capital Vacations, a leading provider of full-service management solutions for independent vacation ownership resorts, has been recognized by Hospitality Business Review as the Top Resort Management Services Company for 2025. This honor highlights Capital Vacations' continued commitment to delivering innovative, tailored strategies that strengthen independent resorts while preserving their unique identities.The award, determined by an expert panel of executives, industry leaders, and the Hospitality Business Review editorial board, recognizes Capital Vacations' stellar reputation, operational excellence, and customer trust. Today, the company partners with 200+ resorts across the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean, providing services that span financial planning, operations, sales, and rental distribution.“This recognition is a reflection of the strong partnerships we've built with independent resorts across our markets,” said Travis Bary, Co-President of Capital Vacations.“Our mission has always been to deliver solutions that improve performance, enhance the owner and guest experience, and ensure long-term sustainability for each resort. We're proud to see that commitment recognized at a national level.”Unlike large, branded operators, Capital Vacations' model prioritizes the individuality of each property while providing the scale, systems, and expertise comparable to that of a major hospitality company. The company's dual focus on immediate revenue relief through a competitive rental distribution network and sustainable growth via its Capital Vacations Club has positioned it as a trusted partner for resorts navigating today's challenges.“In a brand environment, the brand comes first. In our model, the independent resort comes first, supported by the strength of Capital Vacations,” said Gary Hyde, Executive Vice President of Hospitality at Capital Vacations.“Our ability to honor each resort's character while delivering measurable results is what sets us apart.”As Capital Vacations continues to expand through new management contracts and strategic acquisitions, the company remains dedicated to helping independent resorts thrive. This recognition as the Top Resort Management Services Company 2025 underscores its role as a leader in shaping the future of vacation ownership and resort hospitality.About Capital VacationsCapital Vacations is reimagining the travel experience by connecting Independent Resorts with travelers through our technology platform and vacation products. We partner with over 200 Independent Resorts across the U.S. and Caribbean, deploying strategic value-add tools that allow Independent Resorts to increase revenues across multiple channels. In addition, we service over 1,000,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the owner and guest experience and the creation of long-term relationships. Visit CapitalVacations. Travel. Gather. Smile. Repeat.

