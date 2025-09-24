Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Typhoon Ragasa Leaves 14 Dead, 18 Injured In China's Taiwan

2025-09-24 05:08:05
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Local authorities in Taiwan, China, said that Typhoon Ragasa had left 14 dead and 18 injured as of this morning.

About 100 people are still trapped and awaiting rescue, according to the island's emergency operations center.

Local authorities said that rescue teams are racing to locate the missing persons, hoping to conclude the search at a later date.

Typhoon Ragasa's outward air currents continue to batter the eastern, northern, and southern coastal areas of Taiwan, China, causing heavy rains.

