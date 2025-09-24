Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind And High Sea


2025-09-24 04:01:18
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Inshore weather until 6:00 pm on Wednesday will be relatively hot to hot during the day with slight to blowing dust, becoming mild by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily report. The report warned of strong winds expected in some areas during the daytime.

Offshore, conditions will be fine, though the report also warned of strong winds and high seas.

Inshore winds will be northwesterly at 12–22 KT, gusting to 33 KT in some areas during the day, while offshore winds will be northwesterly at 15–25 KT, gusting to 35 KT at times.

Sea state inshore will be 2–4 feet, rising to 5 feet at times. Offshore, it will be 4–8 feet, rising to 11 feet at times.

Visibility inshore will be 4–9 km / 3 km or less in some areas during the day. Offshore, it will be 5–9 km.

Meteorology strong winds high seas blowing dust

MENAFN24092025000067011011ID1110103409

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search