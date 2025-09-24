Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind And High Sea

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Inshore weather until 6:00 pm on Wednesday will be relatively hot to hot during the day with slight to blowing dust, becoming mild by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily report. The report warned of strong winds expected in some areas during the daytime.

Offshore, conditions will be fine, though the report also warned of strong winds and high seas.

Inshore winds will be northwesterly at 12–22 KT, gusting to 33 KT in some areas during the day, while offshore winds will be northwesterly at 15–25 KT, gusting to 35 KT at times.

Sea state inshore will be 2–4 feet, rising to 5 feet at times. Offshore, it will be 4–8 feet, rising to 11 feet at times.

Visibility inshore will be 4–9 km / 3 km or less in some areas during the day. Offshore, it will be 5–9 km.

