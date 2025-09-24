'Munjya' Fame Abhay Verma Begins 'Laikey Laikaa' Shoot, Says 'Sab Aapse Shuru Poora Mummy'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) As he starts shooting for his upcoming film“Laikey Laikaa”, actor Abhay Verma, who gained the spotlight for his work in“Munjya”, he shared a glimpse from the mahurat featuring his mother and co-actress Rasha Thadani.

Abhay took to Instagram, where he shared a video montage featuring his mother posing with the film's clapboard. Some glimpses also featured Rasha posing with Abhay's mother and the clapboard.

“Meri ganpati bhi aap aur shiva bhi! Sab aapse shuru aur aapse hee poora mummy. @saurabh_gupta.25 Sir, ye saari roshni aapse hai!” he wrote as the caption.

Talking about the film, Abhay said "Laikey and Laikaa is a story about two people caught up in a different world."

Talking about his upcoming projects, apart from Laikey Laikaa, Abhay will feature in Siddharth Anand's highly anticipated 'King' with Shahrukh Khan. He is also doing Sujat Saudagar's 'JC'.

The 26-year-old actor first gained recognition for his supporting role on the second season of the thriller series The Family Man and had his first lead role in the independent film Safed. He had his breakthrough with a starring role in the comedy horror film Munjya.

On June 12, the actor spoke about his chemistry with Rasha in the upcoming film.

Talking about Munjya, the comedy horror film directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. The film also stars Sharvari, Sathyaraj and Mona Singh. The titular character was entirely created using CGI. It is the third installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and focuses on the legend of Munjya, inspired by Indian folklore and mythology.

The film followed the tale of a young man's visit to his native village unveils a family secret and a vengeful spirit, the Munjya, who wants to get married. Now the young man must fight to protect himself and his love from Munjya's clutches.