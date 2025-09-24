Case Filed Against Hairstylist Jawed Habib, Son For Duping People Of Lakhs: Details
The case was filed in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh after several people came forward with complaints regarding the matter.
Sambhal SP Krishan Kumar Bishnoi said that the group of people claimed that several persons were“defrauded” by Jawed Habib.
“A group of people claimed that several people were defrauded by Jawed Habib, his son Anas Habib, and two more individuals through a company named Follicle Global Company,” the police officer said.
Bishnoi said that the accused held a meeting with over 100 people and made them invest money, promising of profits ranging from 50-70 per cent. The investments were made in Binance Coins and Bitcoins.
“A meeting was organised where 100-150 people were invited, and promises were made of earning profits throughout the year by investing money in finance, Bitcoin, and trading,” he said.
However, when the investors demanded their money back, the accused fled, the complainants alleged.
“When investors demanded their returns, the company was shut down, and the accused fled,” police said.
They registered the case following the complaints.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
