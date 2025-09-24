BB 19: Amaal Mallik Makes Shocking Statement, Says He Will Have To“Wash Hands” After He Touches Pranit More

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Sep 24 (IANS) The atmosphere inside the Bigg Boss 19 house grew tense again when a heated confrontation broke out between Amaal Malik and Pranit More. What began as an argument soon spiralled into a serious issue, with Amaal's repeated provocations and derogatory remarks sparking outrage both inside and outside the house.

During the fight, Pranit accused Amaal of habitually stooping low and indulging in backbiting about other contestants. Amaal backfired and resorted to physical provocation by constantly poking Pranit on his chest several times.

While Pranit was further arguing with Baseer Ali, who intervened in the fight to support his friend Amaal, Mallik stooped low and went on to pass derogatory remarks about Pranit. This situation escalated when Amaal made a highly offensive remark, saying that he would now have to "wash his hands" because he touched Pranit.

This comment was widely perceived as derogatory, leaving viewers shocked at Amaal's insensitivity. Unfortunately this is not the first time Amaal has courted controversy with his remarks. Earlier in the season he had referred to Pranit as a "zebra", a comment that was said in an extremely distasteful and racist manner. Amaal has also been dismissive of television actors, having once mocked Gaurav Khanna by saying he should go back to his TV serials and become the "Bahu" of some daily soap.

Such repeated statements have painted Amaal in a negative light, raising questions about his conduct and intentions in the house. While Pranit handled the situation with as much restraint as possible, constantly reminding Amaal to not cross personal boundaries, Mallik seemed determined to provoke him. What has been triggering the audience more is Amaal's absolutely having no remorse or guilt even after the matter died down and he calmed down.

Amaal has been constantly seen backbiting behind everybody, including his friends, to other housemates, giving a very wrong impression of himself out on social media.

