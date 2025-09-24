EUDR Delay An Opportunity For Collaboration On Smallholders, Certification: GAPKI

GAPKI welcomes the delay to the implementation of the EUDR as an opportunity to work constructively with the EU on deforestation.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On reports of the possible delay to EUDR implementation by the European Commission, Eddy Martono, chairman of GAPKI issued the following statement:“GAPKI welcomes the delay to the implementation of the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).“GAPKI and its many Indonesian stakeholders are supportive of the regulation's goal of reducing global deforestation.“However, the potential exclusion of smallholder farmers across Indonesia from European markets – whether in palm oil, rubber, coffee, timber or cocoa – are a significant risk to their livelihoods, as well as to achieving the goals of the regulation.“GAPKI has consistently asked that the sustainable development needs of smallholders be recognised as part of the regulation. GAPKI has also consistently asked that local approaches to sustainability certification be incorporated into the regulation.“Our concerns are not that different from the many European stakeholders that have been critical of the regulation.“We look forward to working together constructively with the European Union on both the issue of smallholders and certification going forward and ensuring that the regulation can be inclusive for all stakeholders.“The completion of the Indonesia-EU trade agreement this week presents a perfect opportunity for this collaboration, and ensuring that our sustainability goals are met, in Indonesia and in the European Union.”

Fadhil Hasan

GAPKI

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.