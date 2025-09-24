Comax Junk Removal Specializes In Junk Removal In Cedar Park, Texas

MENAFN - GetNews)



Comax Junk Removal now provides professional junk removal in Cedar Park, offering eco-friendly hauling, recycling, and donation services for homeowners and businesses. Based in Round Rock and led by owner Ben Ugola, the company delivers residential, commercial, and construction debris removal with same-day scheduling, transparent pricing, and sustainable practices for the community.

Round Rock, TX - September 23, 2025 - Residents and businesses now have access to professional junk removal Cedar Park services through Comax Junk Removal. The Round Rock-based company has expanded its coverage to Cedar Park, offering eco-friendly junk hauling, recycling, and donation services to meet the growing demand in the area.

Meeting the Demand for Junk Removal in Cedar Park

As Cedar Park continues to grow alongside the greater Austin metro, families and businesses face increasing needs for reliable junk removal solutions. From clearing out garages and attics to removing old furniture and appliances, residents require trusted support to handle both large and small cleanouts.

The expansion gives Cedar Park homeowners and businesses direct access to a locally owned company with proven experience in junk removal in Austin .

“Cedar Park is a thriving community, and we wanted to bring our professional junk removal services closer to its residents,” said Ben Ugola, owner of Comax Junk Removal.“Our goal is to make cleanouts fast, affordable, and environmentally responsible while giving customers peace of mind that their items are handled with care.”

Comprehensive Junk Removal Services

Comax Junk Removal's Cedar Park services include:

Residential junk removal. Clearing furniture, appliances, yard debris, and garage clutter

Commercial junk hauling. Cleanouts for offices, retail spaces, warehouses, and rental properties

Construction debris removal. Efficient disposal support for contractors and remodel projects

Recycling and donation services. Ensuring usable items are donated to local charities and recyclables are diverted from landfills

These services help homeowners reclaim valuable space and allow businesses to maintain clean, productive environments without the hassle of managing disposal themselves.

Commitment to Eco-Friendly Practices

Comax Junk Removal prioritizes responsible disposal practices. Items collected during Cedar Park junk removal projects are carefully evaluated for recycling and donation opportunities. This reduces landfill waste, supports local organizations, and promotes sustainability across the community.

Why This Expansion Benefits Cedar Park

Cedar Park's rapid growth has increased the demand for efficient and reliable junk removal. Traditional curbside services often cannot handle large or bulky items, leaving residents and property managers with limited options. Comax Junk Removal's specialized services provide the right solution with:

Convenience. Same-day and next-day appointments available

Professional crews. Trained team members who handle all heavy lifting and safe disposal

Transparent pricing. Upfront quotes with no hidden fees

Community impact. Recycling and donation programs that support local charities and reduce waste

Building Strong Community Connections

The company's expansion into Cedar Park further solidifies its presence across Central Texas. Customers can connect directly with the business through its Google Business Profile at where they can book appointments, read reviews, and learn more about its services.

“People in Cedar Park want a junk removal company they can trust,” said Ben Ugola.“We're proud to bring our reliable service to this community and to continue building strong relationships based on professionalism and care.”

Schedule Junk Removal with Comax Junk Removal

Cedar Park homeowners, business owners, and property managers can schedule junk removal services today. To book an appointment or learn more about recycling and donation options, visit the Cedar Park service page or call 512-955-7345.

About Comax Junk Removal

Comax Junk Removal is a locally owned company based in Round Rock, Texas, serving Cedar Park, Austin, and surrounding areas. The company specializes in residential junk hauling, commercial cleanouts, construction debris removal, and donation pickups. With a strong commitment to recycling and eco-friendly practices, Comax Junk Removal helps customers clear space quickly and responsibly while supporting a cleaner community.