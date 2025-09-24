Super Typhoon Ragasa: 14 Dead In Taiwan, 2 In Philippines Hong Kong Floods, China Closes Schools

MENAFN - Live Mint)Strong winds, heavy rainfall and high waves pounded Hong Kong on September 24 as Super Typhoon Ragasa has made its entry into southern China. In Taiwan, the rainfall caused a lake burst and claimed 14 lives, injuring another 18, while in Philippines, two people died in typhoon related incidents, according to a report by AFP.

The Hong Kong Observatory has issued the highest level of typhoon warning overnight as the extreme weather rattled and swayed towers, ripped out trees, and flooded at least two sea side neighbourhoods in Hong Kong, as per the report.



In Hong Kong , multiple districts were flooded, AFP reported after verifying videos during the rounds on social media. One video showed flood waters rushing into the seaside Heng Fa Chuen residential estate and its interior courtyards. An AFP reporter in the financial hub saw cars driving through flooded roads in that area in the early morning.

In the eastern part of Hong Kong island, fierce winds ripped off a large tree and blocked a road, further the top of a pedestrian footbridge also came off.

Rail operator MTR said train services on open sections were suspended, with limited service available on the underground sections. The city's airport operator said“only a limited number of cargo flights” were scheduled for September 24, with its website listing hundreds of cancelled passenger flights.

Authorities said more than 730 people sought refuge at the 48 temporary shelters across Hong Kong.

“There will be overtopping waves over the shoreline, which will be particularly significant along the eastern and southern coasts. Under the influence of significant storm surge, around two to three metres of rise in water level are expected over the coast of Hong Kong today,” the Hong Kong Observatory said.

A five-year-old boy and his mother fell into the sea in the afternoon while they were watching the waves in the Chai Wan district of Hong Kong on September 23, and were rushed to a hospital in critical condition, according to police. The boy's 40-year-old father, who reportedly jumped into the water to save his family, was also hospitalised .

In Taiwan, the bursting of a barrier lake killed at least 14 people and injured another 18, AFP reported citing regional officials.

The super typhoon also killed at least two people while ripping through the northern Philippines.

In a statement, China's Ministry of Emergency Management said the typhoon is expected to make landfall along Guangdong's coast between Zhuhai and Zhanjiang later today (September 24). Officials in mainland China have directed that offices and schools remain closed in at least 10 cities in the southern region. Millions of people have been impacted.

