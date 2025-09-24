OG Fever Peaks: Pawan Kalyan Returns To Cinema With Fire, Frenzy, And Fan Power

Pawan Kalyan returns to the big screen with They Call Him OG, releasing September 25. More than a film, it's a full-blown fan movement fueled by action, passion, and unstoppable hype.

The wait is over. They Call Him OG, one of the most anticipated films of the year, hits screens tomorrow, on September 25, and it's more than just a movie release. It's a movement powered by Power Star Pawan Kalyan's electrifying return to full-fledged cinema.

Pawan Kalyan, who's often known for minimal promotions, has gone all-out this time. From the grand OG Concert to interacting with fans in the rain, he has shown unmatched dedication. This is a side of Kalyan fans haven't seen in years-making OG even more special.

The buzz began in December 2022 when DVV Entertainment, the makers of RRR, announced a collaboration between Kalyan and Sujeeth, the director of Saaho. From that moment, expectations skyrocketed. Despite political commitments and the Andhra Pradesh elections causing brief delays, the momentum never dipped.

DVV Entertainment kept fans hooked with consistent updates, posters, teasers, and glimpses-each adding fuel to the fire.

Thaman's music set the tone: tracks like Firestorm, Suvvi Suvvi, Trance of OMI, and Guns 'n' Roses became instant hits. OG-branded merchandise-tees, hoodies, headbands-helped turn the hype into a lifestyle.

Netflix bagged the digital rights for a record price, showing the film's global appeal.

The trailer's intensity and Kalyan's rugged new avatar stunned fans. Ticket sales have been historic, North America grossed nearly $2.5 million from 80,000+ premiere tickets. In India, shows are selling out in minutes.

With its raw action, stunning visuals, and a star at the peak of his powers, They Call Him OG isn't just a release; it's a celebration. Tomorrow, the rampage begins. Are you ready for the OG experience?