Izotropic Corp. (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) CEO Featured In BMW Podcast Discussing Breakthrough Breast CT Imaging



“Screening is the first line of defense,” said IZO CEO Robert Thast, who noted that company's Breast CT technology can detect cancers as small as two millimeters.

Thast summarized Izotropic's recent advances in artificial intelligence. Company's commercialization plans start in Europe and then expand to U.S, with focus on selling primarily to hospitals, medical facilities and imaging clinics.

A new episode of the BioMedWire Podcast shines a spotlight on Izotropic (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) and its innovative approach to breast cancer imaging. Featuring IZO CEO Robert Thast, the podcast (ibn/JUWtD ) reveals how Izotropic's proprietary Breast CT technology could transform early detection, improve patient outcomes and set the company on a trajectory toward commercial success in major healthcare markets. With both its groundbreaking science and its business vision on display, the conversation captures why Izotropic is gaining attention across the medical imaging sector.

During the interview, Thast underscored the urgency of improving detection rates for breast cancer, one of the most common cancers among women worldwide."Screening is the first line of defense," he noted."It's where lives are saved or not. . . Current standard of care misses a lot of cancers and is not...

