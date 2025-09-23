Izotropic Corp. (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) CEO Featured In BMW Podcast Discussing Breakthrough Breast CT Imaging
-
“Screening is the first line of defense,” said IZO CEO Robert Thast, who noted that company's Breast CT technology can detect cancers as small as two millimeters.
Thast summarized Izotropic's recent advances in artificial intelligence.
Company's commercialization plans start in Europe and then expand to U.S, with focus on selling primarily to hospitals, medical facilities and imaging clinics.
A new episode of the BioMedWire Podcast shines a spotlight on Izotropic (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) and its innovative approach to breast cancer imaging. Featuring IZO CEO Robert Thast, the podcast (ibn/JUWtD ) reveals how Izotropic's proprietary Breast CT technology could transform early detection, improve patient outcomes and set the company on a trajectory toward commercial success in major healthcare markets. With both its groundbreaking science and its business vision on display, the conversation captures why Izotropic is gaining attention across the medical imaging sector.
During the interview, Thast underscored the urgency of improving detection rates for breast cancer, one of the most common cancers among women worldwide.“Screening is the first line of defense,” he noted.“It's where lives are saved or not. . . Current standard of care misses a lot of cancers and is not...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to IZOZF are available in the company's newsroom at ibn/IZOZF
About BioMedWire
BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer
BioMedWire
San Francisco, CA
415.949.5050 Office
[email protected]
BioMedWire is powered by IBN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment