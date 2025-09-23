Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir, Italian PM Review Ties


(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met with Prime Minister of the Italian Republic Giorgia Meloni and her accompanying delegation on Tuesday at the seat of the Permanent Mission of Qatar to the United Nations, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Discussions during the meeting dealt with cooperation between the two countries and means to develop them in various fields.
They also discussed key regional and international issues of common interest, particularly the latest developments in the Gaza Strip.
The Italian prime minister expressed her country's solidarity with and support for Qatar, stressing that the Israeli attack constitutes a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms.
The meeting was attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani and a number of members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir

