ACB Sleuths Arrest Tax Assistant In Bikaner For Taking Bribe Of Rs 50,000

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Dec 15 (IANS) Acting on the instructions of ACB Headquarters, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Bikaner Special Unit, on Monday, arrested Purushottam Joshi, Tax Assistant in the Commercial Tax Department, for accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

ACB Director General, Govind Gupta, said that the ACB Bikaner Special Unit received a complaint alleging that the accused was demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 and harassing the complainant in connection with the settlement of a recovery notice.

After verification of the complaint, a trap operation was organised under the supervision of Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav, Deputy Inspector General of Police of Bikaner ACB.

The operation was executed by Ashish Kumar, Additional Superintendent of Police, along with his team from the ACB Bikaner Special Unit.

During the trap, the accused Purushottam Joshi was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 50,000.

During the ACB questioning, the accused said that the bribe amount was to be handed over to his colleague, Kalicharan Joshi, Senior Assistant, who is currently absconding and is being searched for.

Further questioning and legal proceedings are being carried out under the supervision of Smita Srivastava, ACB Additional Director General of Police.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act is being registered, and further investigation is underway.

Earlier on December 12, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Pali II Unit arrested Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Bhagaram for demanding a bribe of Rs 2,00,000. He was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 1,00,000 as part of the bribe amount.

The ACB Director General of Police said that the ACB Pali II Outpost received a complaint alleging that ASI Bhagaram, In-charge of Pipliya Kala Police Post under Raipur Police Station in Beawar district, was harassing the complainant by demanding a bribe in exchange for closing a case registered against the complainant's father at the Raipur Police Station.

The complaint was verified under the supervision of Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav, Deputy Inspector General of Police, ACB Jodhpur range, and under the leadership of Kheenv Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police and ACB Pali II In-Charge.