UAE Pledges $15 Million To UNHCR To Aid Victims Of Sudan Conflict

The UAE Aid Agency has signed a cooperation agreement with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to support the delivery of urgent humanitarian and relief aid to the Sudanese people impacted by the repercussions of the ongoing conflict in the country.

The project is aimed at strengthening humanitarian response efforts for displaced people and those impacted by the conflict in Sudan by providing life-saving measures, including protection, shelter, healthcare, and education.

The Agency will provide a total of $15 million for the implementation of the project“Protection and Assistance for People Affected by the Conflict in Sudan”, which is scheduled to begin on 1st January 2026 and continue until the end of the year, according to the agreement.

Dr Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, affirmed that this agreement is part of the UAE's continuous efforts to alleviate the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Sudan since the outbreak of the conflict, highlighting that the UAE has so far allocated US$784 million in humanitarian aid and urgent relief in support of the Sudanese people.

The UAE is the second biggest donor to Sudan, after the US, since the conflict started, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).