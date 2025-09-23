Elevé Cosmetic Surgery Officially Opens In Coral Gables, Accepting A Limited Number Of Patients Seeking A Boutique Surgical Experience

Elevé Cosmetic Surgery Officially Opens In Coral Gables, Accepting A Limited Number Of Patients Seeking A Boutique Surgical Experience
(pictured l-r) Dr. Sheina Bawa, Dr. Gevork Tatarian
A Boutique Approach, Not a High-Volume Clinic
Unlike traditional cosmetic practices where initial consultations are often handled by sales staff, Elevé patients meet directly with the surgeons from day one. This personalized model ensures candid conversations about goals, candidacy, and expectations without pressure.
“Great surgery blends science and craft. Our role is to deliver results that look natural while putting safety first,” said Dr. Tatarian, who has quickly become one of the most in-demand body contouring surgeons in South Florida.“We believe every patient deserves transparency and direct access to their surgeon.”
Surgeons in High Demand
Despite opening just a few months ago, Elevé has already evaluated hundreds of patients from across the country. Appointments are intentionally capped to preserve the boutique experience, meaning only a select group of patients are accepted each month.
Dr. Bawa, who specializes in facial surgery, noted:“Every face and every story is unique. The best results look effortless. That philosophy is why we keep our practice intimate-we want to give every patient the level of attention they deserve.”
Comprehensive Yet Personalized Care
While many practices advertise a“patient journey,” Elevé elevates the concept by delivering a highly structured but bespoke process. From the first online application through recovery, every touchpoint is guided by the same surgical team.
Patients begin with a secure online application, followed by an in-depth surgeon consultation. If approved, Elevé provides customized preparation, including lab testing, pre-op clearances, and individualized surgical planning. After surgery, patients receive direct follow-up with their surgeons, not a rotating staff of providers.
Concierge Services for Traveling Patients
Miami is a global destination for cosmetic surgery, and Elevé offers a concierge pathway for patients traveling from out of state or abroad. This includes pre-travel medical reviews, recovery accommodations, and coordinated aftercare designed to make the process seamless.
Specialized Expertise Under One Roof
Elevé's dual-specialty model allows patients to access both body and facial procedures in one boutique setting.
- Dr. Tatarian specializes in body contouring: liposuction, tummy tucks, breast surgery, mommy makeovers, and gluteal reshaping. Dr. Bawa focuses on facial artistry: rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, and facelifts.
This dual expertise allows patients to plan comprehensive transformations without bouncing between clinics.
Demand Driving Early Pricing Adjustment
Due to overwhelming interest, Elevé announced that its current pricing structure will remain in place only until January 1, 2026. Applications received before this date will be honored at current rates.
The Elevé Difference
At its core, Elevé is about combining craftsmanship, safety, and intimacy in a field often dominated by volume-driven clinics. Patients are not rushed through a pipeline but welcomed into a boutique experience where discretion and direct surgeon involvement set the standard.
“Our mission is not to become the biggest,” said Dr. Tatarian.“Our mission is to deliver the best, safest, and most natural results for the patients we choose to work with.”
About Elevé Cosmetic Surgery
Elevé Cosmetic Surgery is a boutique medical practice located in Coral Gables, Florida, offering both facial and body procedures. Founded by board-certified surgeon Dr. Gevork Tatarian and Dr. Sheina Bawa, Elevé combines surgeon-led consultations, concierge-style support, and rigorous safety standards. The practice accepts a limited number of patients monthly to ensure a personalized, high-touch experience.
More information is available at .
