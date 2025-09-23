Air Voel Launches Limited-Time Travel CPAP Machines And Masks Sale Across Canada

MENAFN - GetNews) Air Voel, one of Canada's trusted providers of CPAP and BiPAP therapy solutions, today announced the launch of its Limited-Time Travel CPAP Sale, giving patients and travelers across Canada the opportunity to purchase travel-ready CPAP devices at discounts of up to 50% off. With this special nationwide campaign, Air Voel aims to make portable sleep therapy solutions more affordable and accessible for Canadians planning vacations, business trips, or family visits.

Travel-Friendly CPAP Therapy at Unmatched Value

Travel CPAP machines are a breakthrough for sleep apnea patients who want comfort and uninterrupted therapy while on the move. Compact, lightweight, and TSA-friendly, these devices have grown increasingly popular among Canadians who frequently travel. Air Voel's sale brings major savings on top-rated travel CPAP devices and accessories, ensuring that cost does not become a barrier to quality sleep care.

“Our customers deserve access to therapy that fits their lifestyle. This sale is designed to give patients the freedom to travel without compromising on health,” said Roman Korytski, Founder of Air Voel .“By offering up to 50% off, we're reaffirming our commitment to making sleep therapy solutions more affordable, convenient, and accessible to everyone across Canada.”

Free Shipping on Orders Over $50

As part of the promotion, Air Voel is also offering free shipping on orders over $50 for a limited time. This exclusive offer ensures patients not only save on devices but also benefit from fast, cost-free delivery across Canada. Customers can browse the latest portable CPAP devices, mask options, and bundled packages directly on Air Voel's online store, with secure checkout and nationwide shipping.

Why Travel CPAP Machines Are in Demand

For individuals living with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), skipping therapy while traveling can lead to fatigue, poor concentration, and serious health risks. Traditional CPAP machines, while effective, are often bulky and difficult to carry on flights or road trips. Travel CPAP machines solve this problem by offering:



Compact size for easy packing

Lightweight design suitable for hand luggage

International voltage compatibility for global use

Quiet operation that doesn't disturb travel companions Optional battery packs for camping or locations without stable electricity

By offering major discounts, Air Voel hopes to encourage more Canadians to adopt travel-friendly CPAP options and maintain consistent therapy even outside the home.

Nationwide Access, Backed by Expertise

Air Voel has built its reputation as an official distributor of ResMed CPAP and BiPAP devices in Canada. With a focus on patient-first solutions, the company provides therapy options tailored to varying needs, from mild sleep apnea cases to complex conditions requiring advanced BiPAP systems.

“Sleep apnea is a condition that requires consistency. Patients cannot afford to take breaks from their therapy simply because they are traveling,” added Korytski .“That's why Air Voel is proud to roll out this Canada-wide initiative, helping patients enjoy their journeys while still protecting their health.”

A Limited-Time Offer

The Travel CPAP Sale is available only for a limited period and while supplies last. Air Voel encourages patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers to take advantage of these discounts before the promotion ends.

Canadians can explore discounted products directly at , where a curated range of travel CPAP devices, masks, and accessories are showcased. Each purchase comes with expert guidance from Air Voel's support team, ensuring that patients select the right machine and setup for their therapy needs.

About Air Voel

Air Voel is a Canadian leader in CPAP and BiPAP therapy solutions, dedicated to improving the sleep health of patients nationwide. As an official distributor of ResMed products, Air Voel offers a wide selection of CPAP devices, masks, and accessories, along with expert consultation and customer support. The company's mission is to provide accessible, affordable, and reliable solutions that empower Canadians to manage sleep apnea effectively.

Founded by Roman Korytski , Air Voel has built its reputation on trust, expertise, and a customer-first philosophy. Whether patients are seeking their first CPAP machine, upgrading to the latest technology, or exploring travel-friendly options, Air Voel delivers care and solutions tailored to every lifestyle.

CONTACT US Air Voel 4195 Dundas St W, Unit 6 Toronto, ON M8X 1Y4 1 (844) 688-2727