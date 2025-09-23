Matrix Service Company Announces Release Of Fiscal 2025 Sustainability Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TULSA, Okla., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(Nasdaq: MTRX), a leading provider of engineering and construction services to the energy and industrial markets, is proud to announce the release of its Fiscal 2025 Sustainability Report. The report highlights the company's ongoing commitment to sustainability, and the crucial role it plays in addressing the growing demand for energy and industrial infrastructure across North America.

“As we navigate an increasingly complex operating environment, our focus is on delivering infrastructure solutions that not only meet our clients' goals but also improve quality of life,” said President and CEO John R. Hewitt.“At Matrix, sustainability is more than a principle; it is the foundation of our strategic approach and value creation.”

Key highlights from the Fiscal 2025 Sustainability Report include:



Safety and Health : With safety as our top priority, the company has made significant strides in improving our overall safety performance. Additionally, the company's Matrix C.A.R.E.S. program continues to advance initiatives aimed at ending the stigma around mental health within the construction industry.



Labor Recruitment and Employee Development : Matrix has enhanced its recruitment strategies, complemented by a comprehensive onboarding process and robust training and development opportunities for its workforce.



Climate Change Assessment : In partnership with third-party experts, Matrix evaluated its climate-related risks and opportunities, affirming its ESG strategy.



GHG Scope 3 Emissions Reporting : In addition to continued reporting of Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions, the company successfully identified and reported on material Scope 3 emissions at its corporate and regional offices, further demonstrating its commitment to transparency and accountability.

Regulatory Compliance : Ongoing efforts are in place to ensure compliance with ESG-specific regulatory reporting as Matrix continues to uphold high standards in its environmental and social governance practices.



This report comes following significant progress made by the company in Fiscal 2025 in its journey back to profitability, marked by a robust project backlog and progress on critical multi-year projects, and organizational refinement to ensure the company is well-positioned for the significant growth opportunities ahead.

“Matrix Service Company is dedicated to continuous improvement and meeting the diverse needs of our stakeholders, including shareholders, employees, clients, suppliers, and communities,” said Hewitt.“As we build the infrastructure that meets today's demands, we also remain focused on empowering future generations.”

The FY 2025 Sustainability Report is available for download on the company's investor relations website.

ABOUT MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY. Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX) is a leading specialty engineering and construction company whose commitment to safety, quality, and integrity has earned the Company a leadership position in providing infrastructure solutions across multiple end markets. Our work is foundational to helping our energy and industrial clients achieve their objectives, positively impact quality of life through the products they provide and improve the efficiency and resilience of their critical infrastructure. We pride ourselves on our commitment to our culture and core values, offering an inclusive and respectful work environment, and being certified as a Great Place To Work®.

The Company is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with offices located throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Sydney, Australia, and Seoul, South Korea. The Company reports its financial results in three key operating segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

To learn more about Matrix Service Company, visit matrixservicecompany

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are generally accompanied by words such as“anticipate,”“continues,”“expect,”“forecast,”“outlook,”“believe,”“estimate,”“should” and“will” and words of similar effect that convey future meaning, concerning the Company's operations, economic performance and management's best judgment as to what may occur in the future. Future events involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those we currently anticipate. The actual results for the current and future periods and other corporate developments will depend upon a number of economic, competitive and other influences, including the successful implementation of the Company's business improvement plan and the factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” and“Forward Looking Statements” sections and elsewhere in the Company's reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the control of the Company, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially and adversely affect the results of the Company's operations and its financial condition. We undertake no obligation to update information contained in this release, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Kellie Smythe

Senior Director, Investor Relations, Marketing, Communications & Sustainability

T: 918-359-8267

Email: ...