Switzerland Ready To Host Meeting Between Ukraine, U.S., And Russia Zelensky

“I met with President of Switzerland Karin Keller-Sutter. We discussed the most pressing issue right now – our diplomatic efforts to achieve peace. I am ready for a leaders-level meeting with the Russian side. We appreciate Switzerland's willingness to host such a meeting. Yet we have seen no steps so far indicating that Russia wants to end the war,” Zelensky said.

He added that the meeting also touched on cooperation around a major cultural initiative and the continuation of partnership efforts related to global food security.

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, on August 18, President Zelensky, along with several European leaders, held a meeting in Washington with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss a peaceful resolution to Russia's war against Ukraine.

On August 19, President Trump stated that his administration was working to organize direct negotiations between President Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin to reach an agreement on ending the war.

On August 22, Zelensky noted that Russia was actively working to prevent the proposed trilateral summit from taking place.

