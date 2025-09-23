Gameguard Joins Forces With Killara Outdoors In Landmark Acquisition Shaping The Next Era Of Outdoor Apparel

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Southlake, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOUTHLAKE, TX September 23, 2025 - -







Killara Outdoors, the pioneering operator-led brand growth platform, today announced its acquisition of GameGuard Outdoors , the legendary Texas-born outdoor apparel company renowned for its Southwest-inspired camouflage and field-tested gear. The strategic acquisition marks a powerful new chapter for two celebrated Texas brands, joining operational muscle and deep-rooted heritage to unlock fresh innovation, scale, and reach.

"GameGuard represents the heart and soul of the Southwest outdoor experience. We're humbled that Craig and the team have entrusted their legacy to Killara," said Chris Macaulay , CEO of Killara Outdoors . "Our promise is simple: preserve everything that makes GameGuard iconic, while unlocking new levels of operational excellence, retail reach, and storytelling. This is how you build enduring brands, in partnership, honoring founders, and never losing sight of what makes the community tick."

Founded in Argyle, Texas, by Craig and his late wife Stacy Smith, GameGuard has become a staple among guides, hunters, outfitters, and outdoor families, earning national recognition for durable, innovative designs and its trademark camo patterns inspired by the Southwest's rugged landscape - mesquite, yucca, cactus, and Texas brush. With its trusted technical fabrics and devoted following, GameGuard has built a robust retail presence, now available in more than 2,000 stores across the country.

"We built GameGuard as a family, with our faith, customers, and Texas roots as our guide," said Smith. "As we looked toward the next chapter, finding a partner who respects our DNA and is committed to our people was non-negotiable. Killara brings not just resources, but real-world experience and a respect for legacy. I'm proud to know GameGuard's spirit is in good hands."

Distinguishing itself from traditional corporate acquirers, Killara Outdoors is known for its founder-centric, operator-first approach. The leadership teams both committed that GameGuard's identity and design vision will remain firmly intact, while Killara deploys its operational horsepower to accelerate growth and deepen community engagement.

"GameGuard is that rare brand - instantly recognizable, regionally authentic, and beloved by outdoor enthusiasts nationwide," said Paul Albrecht, President and Chief Strategy Officer of Killara Outdoors. "Our job is to ensure Craig's vision thrives as we help expand the brand's reach and scale their operations. Customers and retailers can expect the same GameGuard spirit and commitment to quality - but in more places and for more seasons."

Karyn McKenna, Killara's Chief Supply Chain Officer, added, "The GameGuard team has built an incredibly robust operation over the last 23 years. We're excited to build upon that great foundation with Killara's logistics and operational expertise. Fans and retailers can expect more frequent product launches, more variety, and the same industry-leading quality, backed by a robust, scalable supply chain."

Effective immediately, GameGuard will continue operating with its core team and signature products, further supported by near-term investments in inventory, retailer support, digital engagement, and limited-edition capsule releases. Looking ahead, the partnership aims to broaden GameGuard's national expansion, accelerate technical innovation, and double down on service to the Southwest's passionate outdoor community.

"This is about operational lift, not loss of soul," said Macaulay. "Our goal: Make GameGuard even more available, reliable, and exciting - without losing a bit of what makes it uniquely Southwest."

