Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Karin Keller-Sutter Makes The Case For Gender Equality At The UN


2025-09-23 02:14:33
Alternative Headline:
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Gender equality is a universal right and a catalyst for economic development, Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter told the United Nations in New York on Monday. Yet recent crises have set it back. This content was published on September 23, 2025 - 10:36 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  Français fr Karin Keller-Sutter plaide pour l'égalité des sexes à l'ONU Original Read more: Karin Keller-Sutter plaide pour l'égalité des sexes à l'ON

“The progress we have fought for for decades is now under threat in many countries,” said the Keller-Sutter on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the World Conference on Women.

Implementing equality in practice is the surest way of protecting people and building societies. Democracy and economic prosperity depend on it,” she added.

Switzerland, too, faces major challenges in terms of equality, she added. There is still a wage gap between men and women. Mainly because working mothers face considerable obstacles on the labour market, and women are vastly under-represented in management positions.

Translated from French by DeepL/ds

