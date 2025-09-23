Karin Keller-Sutter Makes The Case For Gender Equality At The UN
-
Karin Keller-Sutter plaide pour l'égalité des sexes à l'ONU
“The progress we have fought for for decades is now under threat in many countries,” said the Keller-Sutter on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the World Conference on Women.
Implementing equality in practice is the surest way of protecting people and building societies. Democracy and economic prosperity depend on it,” she added.
Switzerland, too, faces major challenges in terms of equality, she added. There is still a wage gap between men and women. Mainly because working mothers face considerable obstacles on the labour market, and women are vastly under-represented in management positions.
Translated from French by DeepL/ds
