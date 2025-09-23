Asian Chemicals Forum 2025 Convenes In Mumbai To Shape The Future Of Chemical Regulation And Sustainability

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India The Asian Chemicals Forum (ACF) 2025 , Asia's premier platform for regulatory dialogue and sustainable chemical management, is set to take place on October 8–9, 2025, at the ITC Maratha in Mumbai.



Asian Chemicals Forum 2025 - 2nd Edition Conclave



Jointly organized by the Regulatory Representatives and Managers Association (RRMA) and the Helsinki Chemicals Forum (HCF), with Global Product Compliance (GPC) as the principal sponsor, will bring together a global confluence of government regulators, industry leaders, NGOs, and academics. The forum is dedicated to fostering in-depth dialogues on chemical safety management, regulatory compliance, and sustainable practices across Asia and beyond. As the principal sponsor, it will gather a global confluence of government regulators, industry leaders, NGOs, and academics. The forum is dedicated to fostering in-depth dialogue on chemical safety management, regulatory compliance, and sustainable practices across Asia and beyond.



A Forum for Action, Not Just Dialogue

Building on the success of its inaugural 2023 event, ACF 2025 will provide a unique forum for in-depth exchange on chemical safety management, compliance, and sustainability practices. With global regulations evolving rapidly, the conference is designed to help businesses, regulators, and stakeholders anticipate change and drive responsible growth within the industry. ACF 2025 will address the most pressing issues facing the chemical industry through carefully selected themes. Attendees will gain exclusive insights from the



Key themes



Global Regulatory Impacts on the Asian Market

Challenges and Opportunities for the Chemicals Sector

GHS Developments and Their Implications on the Asian Market Global Framework on Chemicals Targets and Indicators

Event Highlights

Delegates will benefit from a dynamic two-day program , featuring



Keynote speeches from international experts at UNEP, OECD, and ECHA.

Expert-led panel discussions with government policymakers and business leaders tackling major industry challenges.

CEO Roundtable on building sustainable chemical portfolios.

Compliance Expo Asia 2025 is an exhibition showcasing cutting-edge innovations in compliance services and sustainability solutions. RRMA Annual Gathering and training, offering in-depth regulatory knowledge sharing and capacity building.



Why Attend ACF 2025?

ACF 2025 is a must-attend event for professionals aiming to stay at the forefront of chemical regulation and sustainability. Attendees will



Engage directly with global experts and regulatory authorities from Asia and Europe.

Explore cutting-edge innovations for chemical risk management and compliance.

Gain exclusive insights into upcoming regulatory trends and sustainability practices.

Network with policy leaders, CEOs, and industry pioneers through dedicated sessions and exhibitions. Position their company as a leader through speaking, sponsorship, and exhibition opportunities.



"ACF 2025 is more than a conference; it's a catalyst for collaboration and change," the organizers state. "We are curating an essential dialogue to help the industry navigate evolving regulations and drive responsible chemical management forward. This forum is the best opportunity to get ahead of policy shifts, ensure compliance, and position your organization for sustainable growth."



Featured International Speakers

ACF 2025 will host global leaders from UNEP, OECD, ECHA, UNITAR, BASF, University of Copenhagen, Ministry of Environment Japan, Peking University, FSSC, and the Chemical Industries Association of the Philippines, among others. Confirmed speakers include





Geert Dancet (RRMA & Founding Executive Director, ECHA)

Jacqueline Alvarez (UNEP)

Bob Diderich and Eeva Leinala (OECD)

Oliver Wootton (UNITAR)

Joonas Alaranta (ECHA)

Agnes Lau (BASF, Singapore)

Nadirah Binti Mohamad (DOSHA, Malaysia)

Albert A. Samuela (Chemical Industries Association, Philippines)

Xenia Trier (University of Copenhagen, Denmark)

Dr. Koki Takaki (Ministry of Environment, Japan)

Dr. Jianguo Liu (Peking University, China) Ante Batinic (FSSC 24000)



Distinguished National Speakers

India's leadership in regulatory science, academia, and industry will be represented by



Dr. Ekta Kapoor (GLP Authority India)

Shikhar Jain (CII)

Dr. Nadeem Khan and Dr. Abhay Deshpande (JRF)

Dr. Satish Wagh (CHEMEXCIL)

Anil Jauhri (RRMA)

Ravi Kapoor (ICC Sustainability Committee)

Ramkumar Shankar (Sanmar Group)

Dr. Vishal Choudhary (Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser – PMO)

Chintan Joshi (TATA Chemicals)

Rupark Sarswat (India Glycols Ltd)

Sagar Kaushik (UPL)

Dr. Sudha Kannan (Aditya Birla)

Satish Sinha (Toxics Link)

Dr. K. Patel (IIT Roorkee) Dr. Shalini Singh (SABIC)

ACF 2023: Building Momentum

The Asian Chemicals Forum 2023, held on September 5–6 at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi, marked a significant milestone for the region's chemical industry. The hybrid event drew more than 250 global professionals, regulators, and industry leaders, creating a powerful platform for dialogue on chemical safety, the UN Framework, and the management of PFAS.



With its combination of expert-led panels, focused regulatory training, and high-level networking, ACF 2023 set a new benchmark for collaboration and knowledge exchange in the sector. The event's success firmly established the Forum as a landmark gathering shaping the future of chemical management across Asia and beyond.



Looking Ahead: ACF 2025

Building on this momentum, ACF 2025 in Mumbai is poised to expand both its scope and impact. The upcoming edition will bring together an even larger international community of regulators, policymakers, business leaders, NGOs, and academics, making it the most comprehensive event yet on chemical regulation and sustainability in Asia. With a sharper focus on emerging regulatory frameworks, global sustainability goals, and cross-sector collaboration, ACF 2025 aims to set the agenda for the future of responsible chemical management in the region.



Registration and Sponsorship

Secure your participation at ACF 2025 today. Explore sponsorship and exhibition opportunities to showcase your leadership in compliance and sustainability. Visit our registration page to reserve your place.



About ACF and Organizers

The Asian Chemicals Forum (ACF) is jointly organized by the Regulatory Representatives & Managers Association (RRMA) and Helsinki Chemicals Forum (HCF). GPC serves as the knowledge partner and principal sponsor. Building on the success of ACF 2023, the Forum continues to provide a leading platform for dialogue, regulatory harmonization, and sustainable industry practices across Asia and beyond.

The ACF conference covers a wide range of topics related to safe chemical use management and will engage 25+ expert speakers from governmental departments, industry leaders, NGOs, and academics from key regions and countries in Asia, Europe, and the USA.



Organizers and Partners



ACF 2025 Organizers and Partners



Joint Organizers



Regulatory Representatives & Managers Association (RRMA) Helsinki Chemicals Forum (HCF)



Knowledge Partner & Principal Sponsor

Global Product Compliance (GPC)



Industry Association Partner

Indian Chemical Council (ICC)



Institutional Partner

Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS)



Export Promotion Partner

CHEMEXCIL



Media Associate

Enhesa



Program Partners



OECD

ECHA (European Chemicals Agency)

European Commission

UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme) UNITAR (United Nations Institute for Training and Research)



Supporting Organizations



United Nations

World Health Organization (WHO) International Labour Organization (ILO)



Trade Association Partner

Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC)