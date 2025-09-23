ONYC® Hair Launches Sleek Relaxed: Premium Double Drawn Vietnamese Hair For A True Silk Press Finish

ONYC SLEEK RELAXED HAIR

The new Sleek Relaxed Collection delivers unmatched fullness, silk press sleekness, and long-lasting versatility.

- Thelma Okoro, Founder of ONYC® International

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ONYC® Hair, a global leader in luxury hair extensions, proudly introduces its newest addition to the Silky Relaxed Collection: the Sleek Relaxed Straight. Designed for women who appreciate the timeless appeal of a silk press but seek something denser, fuller, and longer-lasting, this new product represents the culmination of years of research, sourcing, and craftsmanship. Sleek Relaxed is not just another extension option - it is the crème de la crème of straight, silky perfection, built from the ground up to deliver an experience that blends artistry with innovation.

The Philosophy Behind Sleek Relaxed

For years, ONYC® Hair has been renowned for its ability to replicate natural textures with impeccable precision. The ONYC® Light Relaxed Perm quickly became a customer favorite because of its soft, airy, and authentic finish. Women across the globe embraced it as the go-to option for achieving the effortless sophistication of relaxed hair without compromising on volume or realism. Yet, as trends evolved and client expectations grew, so did the desire for a bolder option. Many customers began asking for a version of the Textured Straight Hair Extensions that could offer not just softness but also density, sleekness, and durability, all in one bundle. The result of this demand is the Sleek Relaxed Straight - a product born out of focused craftsmanship and built for women who demand more from their extensions. It embodies a balance of elegance and power, a combination of sleek sophistication with the fullness that defines luxury.

Crafted from Premium Vietnamese Hair

What makes Sleek Relaxed truly stand out is its origin. Each bundle is made from 100% full cuticle-aligned, single donor Vietnamese hair, carefully selected to ensure consistency, quality, and performance. Vietnamese hair has long been valued in the hair industry for its smoothness, durability, and naturally refined texture. Unlike coarser options that can feel heavy or resist color treatments, this specific donor hair was chosen for its ability to remain sleek while also retaining natural body and bounce. This sourcing process is no accident. ONYC® Hair's team of specialists worked tirelessly to identify the right balance between smooth elegance and resilient strength. The finer diameter of Vietnamese strands allows for a silk press finish that rivals a salon treatment, while the strong cuticle alignment ensures that each strand maintains its health and shine through repeated installs.

Double Drawn Construction for Unmatched Density

The signature of Sleek Relaxed is its double drawn construction, a method that guarantees even thickness from root to tip. Unlike single drawn hair, which naturally tapers at the ends, double drawn bundles eliminate that thinning by maintaining a uniform strand length throughout. This gives the extensions a denser, fuller appearance, adding both luxury and longevity. The difference is visible at first glance. A single drawn bundle might look soft and flowing but will always appear lighter at the tips. Sleek Relaxed, by contrast, holds its shape consistently, delivering thickness all the way down for a rich, polished finish. This construction technique not only enhances aesthetics but also improves wearability. Clients benefit from extensions that retain their volume after repeated styling, washes, and coloring processes.

The Silk Press Finish, Reimagined

At its core, Sleek Relaxed is designed to mimic the smooth, sleek elegance of a professional silk press. Achieving this effect with extensions requires more than just careful alignment - it demands a combination of sourcing, construction, and finishing techniques that can hold up under everyday wear. The Sleek Relaxed delivers exactly that: a polished finish that remains silky even after heat styling, curling, or straightening. Unlike other extensions that lose their shine or feel heavy after styling, Sleek Relaxed maintains its lightweight feel while keeping a glossy, salon-quality appearance. This allows women to enjoy the versatility of straight looks or curled styles without losing the defining characteristics of the silk press finish.

A Natural Shade with Endless Customization

Sleek Relaxed is available in a natural black tone that reflects the classic beauty of virgin hair. However, unlike many extensions with denser cuticles that resist chemical treatment, the finer strand diameter of Sleek Relaxed makes it particularly color-friendly. Clients can safely bleach and tone the hair, lifting it evenly to achieve shades ranging from warm chestnuts to radiant blondes. This coloring advantage has already made the product stand out during its early trials. Where thicker strands tend to resist bleach, often leading to uneven results or brassiness, Sleek Relaxed lifts predictably, offering stylists the confidence to create customized shades without compromising the health of the hair. Whether a client chooses to maintain the richness of its natural black or transform it into something lighter and bolder, Sleek Relaxed adapts effortlessly.

Complementing Light Relaxed, Not Replacing It

A key aspect of the Sleek Relaxed launch is its role within the broader Silky Relaxed Collection. ONYC® Hair is careful to highlight that Sleek Relaxed is not designed to replace the Light Relaxed Perm, but rather to complement it. Both options provide unique benefits, and together they ensure that every client can find the perfect fit for her style. Light Relaxed Perm will continue to serve women who desire a lighter, tapered finish that mimics relaxed hair in its most natural form. With its single drawn construction and slightly coarser strand diameter, it remains ideal for clients who enjoy volume without density, particularly in rich caramel or brown tones.

ONYC® Sleek Relaxed , by contrast, answers the call for women who want more fullness, smoother strands, and the flexibility to color lighter. It reflects the evolution of ONYC® Hair's offerings, creating a spectrum within the Silky Relaxed Collection that allows clients to choose based on their lifestyle and styling preferences.

Designed for Longevity and Reuse

In addition to its aesthetics, Sleek Relaxed is built to last. The cuticle-aligned construction ensures that the hair resists tangling, shedding, and matting. This durability allows clients to reuse the bundles across multiple installs without sacrificing quality. For women investing in extensions, this long-term value is as important as the initial appearance, and Sleek Relaxed delivers on both. Clients who maintain their hair properly will find that it remains just as sleek and full after multiple wears as it did on the first install. This longevity is part of what defines Luxury Ultima quality, a standard that ONYC® Hair has maintained across all its collections.

Phased Release Reflecting Careful Craftsmanship

The Sleek Relaxed is not just another mass-produced extension. Its production process is detailed, time-intensive, and requires a high level of precision. As a result, ONYC® Hair has chosen to introduce the collection in phases, beginning with the double drawn bundles. Additional pieces, such as closures, will be carefully evaluated for future release to maintain consistency and uphold quality standards. For now, customers are encouraged to pair their Sleek Relaxed bundles with ONYC®'s existing Silk Press Closure – Light Relaxed and Relaxed Hair Closure – Relaxed Perm, which blend seamlessly to complete the look. This phased strategy ensures that customers receive only the best, without compromise.

The Future of the Silky Relaxed Collection

With the introduction of Sleek Relaxed, ONYC® Hair continues to build on its reputation for setting trends and raising standards in the hair extension industry. The collection now offers two distinct yet complementary experiences: the soft, airy finish of Light Relaxed and the denser, polished sophistication of Sleek Relaxed. Together, they create a portfolio that addresses the needs of clients across styling preferences, lifestyles, and color goals.

As ONYC® looks ahead, the Sleek Relaxed serves as a reminder of the brand's dedication to innovation. Each strand, each bundle, and each release is carefully considered to reflect not just a hairstyle, but a statement of identity, luxury, and confidence.

